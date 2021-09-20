Hogs release 2021 Week 4 depth chart for Texas A&M

Notes...

~Stromberg and Wagner are listed as the starting center and right tackle, respectively, but both left the Georgia Southern game with injuries. Their status for Texas A&M is unknown.

~Clary is still listed as the starting right guard, but Limmer got the start against Georgia Southern.

~The only change on the depth chart is that Dominique Johnson is listed as the third running back. Previously, Arkansas listed only two running backs on the depth chart.