 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 4 depth chart for Texas A&M Aggies
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 11:55:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release 2021 Week 4 depth chart for Texas A&M

Arkansas plays Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, this weekend. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch
Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

Dominique Johnson

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Warren Thompson

WR

De'Vion Warren

Ketron Jackson Jr.

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~Stromberg and Wagner are listed as the starting center and right tackle, respectively, but both left the Georgia Southern game with injuries. Their status for Texas A&M is unknown.

~Clary is still listed as the starting right guard, but Limmer got the start against Georgia Southern.

~The only change on the depth chart is that Dominique Johnson is listed as the third running back. Previously, Arkansas listed only two running backs on the depth chart.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

Jayden Johnson

S

Jalen Catalon

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~No changes... However, Jayden Johnson split the nickel reps with Greg Brooks Jr. against Georgia Southern.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop

Rocket Sanders

PR

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Notes...

~No changes.

{{ article.author_name }}