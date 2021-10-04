 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 6 depth chart for Ole Miss Rebels
Hogs release 2021 Week 6 depth chart for Ole Miss

Arkansas travels to Ole Miss this weekend.
Arkansas travels to Ole Miss this weekend. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

Dominique Johnson

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

Trey Knox

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Warren Thompson

WR

De'Vion Warren

Ketron Jackson Jr.

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~The only change from last week is that a third tight end is now listed, with Knox getting the nod behind Kern and Henry.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson

Myles Slusher

S

Jalen Catalon

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~Jayden Johnson is listed as the third-team safety ahead of Slusher now. He has played significantly more than Slusher this season.

~It's also worth mentioning that Gordon is still listed as the backup nickel despite Johnson - and Jacorrei Turner - getting snaps ahead of him.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop

Rocket Sanders

PR

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Notes...

~No changes... However, Parodi has handled the punt return duties the last several games and also took over kickoff return duties after AJ Green - who was the starting kickoff returner last week despite not being listed as such on the depth chart - dropped a kickoff.

