Hogs release 2021 Week 6 depth chart for Ole Miss
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
Rocket Sanders
|
Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Warren Thompson
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Notes...
~The only change from last week is that a third tight end is now listed, with Knox getting the nod behind Kern and Henry.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
Myles Slusher
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~Jayden Johnson is listed as the third-team safety ahead of Slusher now. He has played significantly more than Slusher this season.
~It's also worth mentioning that Gordon is still listed as the backup nickel despite Johnson - and Jacorrei Turner - getting snaps ahead of him.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
LaDarrius Bishop
Rocket Sanders
|
PR
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
Notes...
~No changes... However, Parodi has handled the punt return duties the last several games and also took over kickoff return duties after AJ Green - who was the starting kickoff returner last week despite not being listed as such on the depth chart - dropped a kickoff.