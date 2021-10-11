Hogs release 2021 Week 7 depth chart for Auburn
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
Rocket Sanders
|
Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Warren Thompson
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ty Clary
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Notes...
~No changes.
~However, the depth chart doesn't reflect the changes to Arkansas' second-team offensive line made last week. Crawford and St. John moved to left and right guard, respectively, while Jones moved to left tackle.
~It's also worth noting that Clary started at right tackle against Ole Miss, presumably because of an injury to Wagner. There has been no update on his status.
~Although Kern started against Ole Miss, Knox ended up playing by far the most snaps at tight end. Henry did not play.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
Myles Slusher
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~No changes.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
LaDarrius Bishop
Rocket Sanders
|
PR
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
Notes...
~No changes.
~However, it was AJ Green and Parodi splitting reps at kickoff return against Ole Miss. Also, Parodi has handled punt return duties the last several games.