 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 7 depth chart for Auburn Tigers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 11:39:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release 2021 Week 7 depth chart for Auburn

Arkansas hosts Auburn this weekend.
Arkansas hosts Auburn this weekend. (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

Dominique Johnson

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry

Trey Knox

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Warren Thompson

WR

De'Vion Warren

Ketron Jackson Jr.

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ty Clary

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~No changes.

~However, the depth chart doesn't reflect the changes to Arkansas' second-team offensive line made last week. Crawford and St. John moved to left and right guard, respectively, while Jones moved to left tackle.

~It's also worth noting that Clary started at right tackle against Ole Miss, presumably because of an injury to Wagner. There has been no update on his status.

~Although Kern started against Ole Miss, Knox ended up playing by far the most snaps at tight end. Henry did not play.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson

Myles Slusher

S

Jalen Catalon

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~No changes.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop

Rocket Sanders

PR

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Notes...

~No changes.

~However, it was AJ Green and Parodi splitting reps at kickoff return against Ole Miss. Also, Parodi has handled punt return duties the last several games.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}