Hogs release 2021 Week 8 depth chart for UAPB
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
Rocket Sanders
|
Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Warren Thompson
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ty Clary
|
RT
|
Ty Clary
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Notes...
~There is now an "or" between Henry and Knox for the second-team tight end.
~With Dalton Wagner expected to miss some time with an injury, Clary is now listed as the starting right tackle. He has started there the last two weeks.
~Although he still ended up having the third-most snaps among running backs, Dominique Johnson actually started against Auburn and AJ Green was the first guy off the bench.
~Warren Thompson is still listed as Tyson Morris' backup, but he actually started in De'Vion Warren's spot and played extensive reps against Auburn.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey -OR-
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
S
|
Myles Slusher
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~With Jalen Catalon out for the rest of the season, Slusher is now listed as the starting safety alongside Foucha.
~There is now an "or" between Utsey and Gregory, as Utsey's status is up in the air because of an injury.
~Although he's listed as a defensive tackle on the depth chart, Gregory started at defensive end against Auburn. He started in Zach Williams' place.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
LaDarrius Bishop -OR-
Nathan Parodi
|
Raheim Sanders
|
PR
|
Nathan Parodi
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
Notes...
~There is now an "or" listed at kickoff returner, but none of the three guys listed are AJ Green, who has handled kickoff returns - alongside Parodi - the last couple of weeks.
~After being listed with an "or" the last several weeks, Parodi is finally listed as the sole starter at punt returner.