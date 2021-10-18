Hogs release 2021 Week 8 depth chart for UAPB

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Notes...

~There is now an "or" between Henry and Knox for the second-team tight end.

~With Dalton Wagner expected to miss some time with an injury, Clary is now listed as the starting right tackle. He has started there the last two weeks.

~Although he still ended up having the third-most snaps among running backs, Dominique Johnson actually started against Auburn and AJ Green was the first guy off the bench.

~Warren Thompson is still listed as Tyson Morris' backup, but he actually started in De'Vion Warren's spot and played extensive reps against Auburn.