 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 8 depth chart for UAPB Golden Lions
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 11:48:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release 2021 Week 8 depth chart for UAPB

Arkansas hosts UAPB at War Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Arkansas hosts UAPB at War Memorial Stadium this weekend. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

Dominique Johnson

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry -OR-

Trey Knox

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Warren Thompson

WR

De'Vion Warren

Ketron Jackson Jr.

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ty Clary

RT

Ty Clary

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~There is now an "or" between Henry and Knox for the second-team tight end.

~With Dalton Wagner expected to miss some time with an injury, Clary is now listed as the starting right tackle. He has started there the last two weeks.

~Although he still ended up having the third-most snaps among running backs, Dominique Johnson actually started against Auburn and AJ Green was the first guy off the bench.

~Warren Thompson is still listed as Tyson Morris' backup, but he actually started in De'Vion Warren's spot and played extensive reps against Auburn.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey -OR-

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson

S

Myles Slusher

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~With Jalen Catalon out for the rest of the season, Slusher is now listed as the starting safety alongside Foucha.

~There is now an "or" between Utsey and Gregory, as Utsey's status is up in the air because of an injury.

~Although he's listed as a defensive tackle on the depth chart, Gregory started at defensive end against Auburn. He started in Zach Williams' place.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Raheim Sanders

PR

Nathan Parodi

Greg Brooks Jr.

Notes...

~There is now an "or" listed at kickoff returner, but none of the three guys listed are AJ Green, who has handled kickoff returns - alongside Parodi - the last couple of weeks.

~After being listed with an "or" the last several weeks, Parodi is finally listed as the sole starter at punt returner.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}