Hogs release 2021 Week 9 depth chart for Mississippi State
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
Rocket Sanders
|
Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
Warren Thompson
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Jalen St. John
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ty Clary
|
RT
|
Ty Clary -OR-
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
Notes...
~There is now an "or" between Warren and Thompson. Thompson had been listed as Morris' backup, but he has actually started the last two games in place of Warren. In response, Jackson is listed as Morris' backup.
~Wagner is expected to return to action this week after missing the last few games with an injury. He is back on the depth chart, but still with an "or" with Clary.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey -OR-
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
|
S
|
Myles Slusher
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~Johnson is finally listed as a nickel on the depth chart. He actually started at that position against UAPB, with Brooks coming off the bench.
~There is still an "or" between Utsey and Gregory. Utsey is expected to return to action this week after missing the last two games.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Vito Calvaruso
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
LaDarrius Bishop -OR-
Nathan Parodi
|
Raheim Sanders
|
PR
|
Nathan Parodi
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
Notes...
~No changes.
~However, AJ Green - as well as Parodi - has been handling the kickoff return duties.
~Parodi is the starting punt returner, but Brooks doesn't appear to actually be the backup. True freshman Bryce Stephens was the guy who handled those duties in the second half against UAPB.