 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2021 Week 9 depth chart for Mississippi State Bulldogs
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 11:52:09 -0500') }} football

Hogs release 2021 Week 9 depth chart for Mississippi State

Arkansas hosts Mississippi State in Fayetteville this weekend.
Arkansas hosts Mississippi State in Fayetteville this weekend. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Trelon Smith

Rocket Sanders

Dominique Johnson

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry -OR-

Trey Knox

WR

Treylon Burks

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR

De'Vion Warren -OR-

Warren Thompson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Jalen St. John

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ty Clary

RT

Ty Clary -OR-

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes...

~There is now an "or" between Warren and Thompson. Thompson had been listed as Morris' backup, but he has actually started the last two games in place of Warren. In response, Jackson is listed as Morris' backup.

~Wagner is expected to return to action this week after missing the last few games with an injury. He is back on the depth chart, but still with an "or" with Clary.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey -OR-

Eric Gregory


DE

Tre Williams

Jashaud Stewart

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair


S

Myles Slusher

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~Johnson is finally listed as a nickel on the depth chart. He actually started at that position against UAPB, with Brooks coming off the bench.

~There is still an "or" between Utsey and Gregory. Utsey is expected to return to action this week after missing the last two games.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little

Vito Calvaruso

P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

LaDarrius Bishop -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Raheim Sanders

PR

Nathan Parodi

Greg Brooks Jr.

Notes...

~No changes.

~However, AJ Green - as well as Parodi - has been handling the kickoff return duties.

~Parodi is the starting punt returner, but Brooks doesn't appear to actually be the backup. True freshman Bryce Stephens was the guy who handled those duties in the second half against UAPB.

