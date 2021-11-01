Hogs release 2021 Week 9 depth chart for Mississippi State

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB KJ Jefferson Malik Hornsby RB Trelon Smith Rocket Sanders Dominique Johnson TE Blake Kern Hudson Henry -OR- Trey Knox WR Treylon Burks Jaquayln Crawford WR Tyson Morris Ketron Jackson Jr. WR De'Vion Warren -OR- Warren Thompson LT Myron Cunningham Jalen St. John LG Brady Latham Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Shane Clenin RG Beaux Limmer Ty Clary RT Ty Clary -OR- Dalton Wagner Ty'Kieast Crawford

Notes... ~There is now an "or" between Warren and Thompson. Thompson had been listed as Morris' backup, but he has actually started the last two games in place of Warren. In response, Jackson is listed as Morris' backup. ~Wagner is expected to return to action this week after missing the last few games with an injury. He is back on the depth chart, but still with an "or" with Clary.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Zach Williams Mataio Soli

DT John Ridgeway Isaiah Nichols DT Markell Utsey -OR- Eric Gregory

DE Tre Williams Jashaud Stewart WILL Hayden Henry Bumper Pool

MIKE Grant Morgan Andrew Parker

Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. -OR- Jayden Johnson Trent Gordon CB Montaric Brown Devin Bush S Joe Foucha Simeon Blair

S Myles Slusher Malik Chavis

CB LaDarrius Bishop Hudson Clark

Notes... ~Johnson is finally listed as a nickel on the depth chart. He actually started at that position against UAPB, with Brooks coming off the bench. ~There is still an "or" between Utsey and Gregory. Utsey is expected to return to action this week after missing the last two games.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team K Cam Little Vito Calvaruso P Reid Bauer Sam Loy H Reid Bauer LS Jordan Silver Francisco Castro -OR- John Oehrlein KR LaDarrius Bishop -OR- Nathan Parodi Raheim Sanders PR Nathan Parodi Greg Brooks Jr.