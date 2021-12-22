Hogs release depth chart for Outback Bowl vs. Penn State
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Dominique Johnson
|
Trelon Smith -OR-
|
Rocket Sanders
|
TE
|
Blake Kern
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Trey Knox
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Jaquayln Crawford
|
WR
|
Tyson Morris
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Bryce Stephens
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Luke Jones
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ty Clary
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
Notes...
~With Treylon Burks opting out of the bowl, Warren has moved into the starting slot position. He had previously been listed as a co-starter with Thompson. Now, Thompson is the sole starter at his spot and Stephens is listed as his backup.
~After entering and withdrawing from the portal earlier this week, Jalen St. John is no longer listed as the backup left tackle. Instead, Jones is the backup at two spots - left tackle and left guard.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
|
DT
|
John Ridgeway
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey
|
Eric Gregory
|
|
DE
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
Eric Thomas Jr.
|
WILL
|
Hayden Henry
|
Bumper Pool
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
S
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
|
S
|
Myles Slusher
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop -OR-
|
Hudson Clark
Notes...
~With Tre Williams opting out of the bowl, Stewart is now listed as a starter with Thomas backing him up.
~The "or" between Bishop and Clark has returned. Bishop was listed as the starter vs. Missouri, but Clark actually started and played a majority of the snaps.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
Francisco Castro -OR-
John Oehrlein
|
KR
|
Nathan Parodi -OR-
AJ Green
|
Raheim Sanders
|
PR
|
Nathan Parodi
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
Notes...
~Having entered the transfer portal, Vito Calvaruso is no longer listed as the backup kicker. That spot is blank, but it would presumably be Matthew Phillips, as he's the only other kicker on the roster besides Little.