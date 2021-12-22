 Arkansas Razorbacks release depth chart for Outback Bowl vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-22 13:25:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs release depth chart for Outback Bowl vs. Penn State

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Dominique Johnson

Trelon Smith -OR-

Rocket Sanders

TE

Blake Kern

Hudson Henry -OR-

Trey Knox

WR

De'Vion Warren

Jaquayln Crawford

WR

Tyson Morris

Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR

Warren Thompson

Bryce Stephens

LT

Myron Cunningham

Luke Jones

LG

Brady Latham

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Shane Clenin

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ty Clary

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford


Notes...

~With Treylon Burks opting out of the bowl, Warren has moved into the starting slot position. He had previously been listed as a co-starter with Thompson. Now, Thompson is the sole starter at his spot and Stephens is listed as his backup.

~After entering and withdrawing from the portal earlier this week, Jalen St. John is no longer listed as the backup left tackle. Instead, Jones is the backup at two spots - left tackle and left guard.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli


DT

John Ridgeway

Isaiah Nichols

DT

Markell Utsey

Eric Gregory


DE

Jashaud Stewart

Eric Thomas Jr.

WILL

Hayden Henry

Bumper Pool


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker


Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr. -OR-

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush

S

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair


S

Myles Slusher

Malik Chavis


CB

LaDarrius Bishop -OR-

Hudson Clark

Notes...

~With Tre Williams opting out of the bowl, Stewart is now listed as a starter with Thomas backing him up.

~The "or" between Bishop and Clark has returned. Bishop was listed as the starter vs. Missouri, but Clark actually started and played a majority of the snaps.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Cam Little


P

Reid Bauer

Sam Loy

H

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver

Francisco Castro -OR-

John Oehrlein

KR

Nathan Parodi -OR-

AJ Green

Raheim Sanders

PR

Nathan Parodi

Greg Brooks Jr.

Notes...

~Having entered the transfer portal, Vito Calvaruso is no longer listed as the backup kicker. That spot is blank, but it would presumably be Matthew Phillips, as he's the only other kicker on the roster besides Little.

