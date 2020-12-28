 Arkansas Razorbacks release depth chart for 2020 Texas Bowl vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Hogs release depth chart for Texas Bowl vs. TCU

Arkansas will play TCU in the 2020 Texas Bowl on Thursday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Trelon Smith

T.J. Hammonds

Dominique Johnson

TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White


WR

Trey Knox

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Dalton Wagner

Noah Gatlin

Changes...

~The only change is at right tackle, where Wagner is officially listed as the starter ahead of Gatlin. Previously, they had been listed with an "or" between them. Wagner has started the last five games while Gatlin has dealt with an injury.

~It's also worth noting that even though there is still an "or" between them, Kern has started three of the last four games at tight end while Henry has dealt with an injury.

~Knox is listed as a starter ahead of Morris, but Morris has typically played more snaps even though Knox usually gets the start.

~There is an "or" at backup left guard, but Jones has been getting the most action, while Clenin hasn't played on offense since the opener against Georgia.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Zach Williams

Dorian Gerald

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~The only change is that there is no longer an "or" at either defensive end spot for the first time since Week 2. Williams is listed as the starting JACK, which he's been since Gerald got hurt in the opener, but they had been listed with an "or". Gregory is the other starting defensive end.

~Even though he is listed as a backup on the depth chart, head coach Sam Pittman has already said Coates will not be with the team for the bowl game.

~In the season finale against Alabama, Bishop moved from backup nickel to starting cornerback, replacing Clark. In a corresponding move, freshman Nick Turner actually started the game at nickel, as Brooks was limited because of a presumed injury.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed -OR-

Matthew Phillips

P

Reid Bauer

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

Nathan Parodi

Dominique Johnson

PR

Treylon Burks -OR-

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~The only change is at kicker, where there is now an "or" between Reed and Phillips. Reed had been the starter all year, but Phillips kicked the field goal against Alabama.

~It's also worth noting that despite being listed with an "or", Parodi has actually handled the punt return duties in the last couple of games.

~There is an "or" at backup punter, but Loy appears to be the true backup over Caratan based on him traveling to the recent road games.

