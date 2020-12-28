Hogs release depth chart for Texas Bowl vs. TCU
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Trelon Smith
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White
|
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Noah Gatlin
Changes...
~The only change is at right tackle, where Wagner is officially listed as the starter ahead of Gatlin. Previously, they had been listed with an "or" between them. Wagner has started the last five games while Gatlin has dealt with an injury.
~It's also worth noting that even though there is still an "or" between them, Kern has started three of the last four games at tight end while Henry has dealt with an injury.
~Knox is listed as a starter ahead of Morris, but Morris has typically played more snaps even though Knox usually gets the start.
~There is an "or" at backup left guard, but Jones has been getting the most action, while Clenin hasn't played on offense since the opener against Georgia.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Zach Williams
|
Dorian Gerald
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~The only change is that there is no longer an "or" at either defensive end spot for the first time since Week 2. Williams is listed as the starting JACK, which he's been since Gerald got hurt in the opener, but they had been listed with an "or". Gregory is the other starting defensive end.
~Even though he is listed as a backup on the depth chart, head coach Sam Pittman has already said Coates will not be with the team for the bowl game.
~In the season finale against Alabama, Bishop moved from backup nickel to starting cornerback, replacing Clark. In a corresponding move, freshman Nick Turner actually started the game at nickel, as Brooks was limited because of a presumed injury.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed -OR-
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
Nathan Parodi
Dominique Johnson
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~The only change is at kicker, where there is now an "or" between Reed and Phillips. Reed had been the starter all year, but Phillips kicked the field goal against Alabama.
~It's also worth noting that despite being listed with an "or", Parodi has actually handled the punt return duties in the last couple of games.
~There is an "or" at backup punter, but Loy appears to be the true backup over Caratan based on him traveling to the recent road games.