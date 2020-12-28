College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Changes...

~The only change is at right tackle, where Wagner is officially listed as the starter ahead of Gatlin. Previously, they had been listed with an "or" between them. Wagner has started the last five games while Gatlin has dealt with an injury.

~It's also worth noting that even though there is still an "or" between them, Kern has started three of the last four games at tight end while Henry has dealt with an injury.

~Knox is listed as a starter ahead of Morris, but Morris has typically played more snaps even though Knox usually gets the start.

~There is an "or" at backup left guard, but Jones has been getting the most action, while Clenin hasn't played on offense since the opener against Georgia.