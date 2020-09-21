 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 1 depth chart for Georgia Bulldogs - Sept. 26
Hogs release Week 1 depth chart for Georgia

Not surprisingly, Rakeem Boyd is listed as the starting running back on Arkansas' first depth chart of 2020.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith

A'Montae Spivey

TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blayne Toll

WR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

Trey Knox

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Kendall Catalon

Koilan Jackson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Dalton Wagner -OR-

Noah Gatlin

Notes...

~There are two starting spots listed with an "OR" - tight end (Henry and Toll) and right tackle (Wagner and Gatlin). Both are no surprising, as they've been a battle throughout camp.

~Toll is the only true freshman in the two-deep. Hornsby is listed, but as a third-stringer behind Franks and Jefferson.

~Left guard was a battle for a few weeks, but Latham had emerged late, so him being listed as the starter is not surprising.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald

Mataio Soli

Zach Williams

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Xavier Kelly -OR-

Isaiah Nichols

Marcus Miller

DE

Julius Coates

Eric Gregory

WILL

Bumper Pool

Levi Draper

Deon Edwards

MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Hayden Henry

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Jarques McClellion

BS

Joe Foucha

Myles Slusher

Micahh Smith

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason

Simeon Blair

CB

Jerry Jacobs

Khari Johnson

Notes...

~The only "OR" on the defensive depth chart is at the second defensive tackle spot. Kelly has long been presumed the starter, but HawgBeat noticed a strong late push by Nichols, so we aren't too surprised.

~No strong-side linebacker is listed on the depth chart, but Henry would likely be the starter if the Razorbacks go to three linebackers, with Zach Zimos backing him up, based on what we've seen at practice.

~Two true freshmen cracked the two-deep, with Slusher listed as the backup boundary safety and Johnson listed as a backup cornerback.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

George Caratan

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren

PR

Treylon Burks

Kendall Catalon

Notes...

~The punter battle has yet to be determined, with Caratan - the Michigan transfer - and Loy listed with an "OR" between them.

~At kickoff returner, Burks and Warren are both listed as starters, so they'll presumably line up together as the deep men on that unit.

