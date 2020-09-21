College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB Feleipe Franks KJ Jefferson Malik Hornsby RB Rakeem Boyd Trelon Smith A'Montae Spivey TE Hudson Henry -OR- Blayne Toll WR Treylon Burks De'Vion Warren -OR- T.J. Hammonds WR Trey Knox Tyson Morris WR Mike Woods Kendall Catalon Koilan Jackson LT Myron Cunningham Noah Gatlin LG Brady Latham Shane Clenin -OR- Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Ty Clary RG Beaux Limmer Ryan Winkel RT Dalton Wagner -OR- Noah Gatlin

Notes... ~There are two starting spots listed with an "OR" - tight end (Henry and Toll) and right tackle (Wagner and Gatlin). Both are no surprising, as they've been a battle throughout camp. ~Toll is the only true freshman in the two-deep. Hornsby is listed, but as a third-stringer behind Franks and Jefferson. ~Left guard was a battle for a few weeks, but Latham had emerged late, so him being listed as the starter is not surprising.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Dorian Gerald Mataio Soli Zach Williams DT Jonathan Marshall Taurean Carter DT Xavier Kelly -OR- Isaiah Nichols Marcus Miller DE Julius Coates Eric Gregory WILL Bumper Pool Levi Draper Deon Edwards MIKE Grant Morgan Andrew Parker Hayden Henry Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. LaDarrius Bishop CB Montaric Brown Jarques McClellion BS Joe Foucha Myles Slusher Micahh Smith SS Jalen Catalon Myles Mason Simeon Blair CB Jerry Jacobs Khari Johnson

Notes... ~The only "OR" on the defensive depth chart is at the second defensive tackle spot. Kelly has long been presumed the starter, but HawgBeat noticed a strong late push by Nichols, so we aren't too surprised. ~No strong-side linebacker is listed on the depth chart, but Henry would likely be the starter if the Razorbacks go to three linebackers, with Zach Zimos backing him up, based on what we've seen at practice. ~Two true freshmen cracked the two-deep, with Slusher listed as the backup boundary safety and Johnson listed as a backup cornerback.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K A.J. Reed Matthew Phillips P George Caratan -OR- Sam Loy H George Caratan LS Jordan Silver H.T. Fountain KR Treylon Burks De'Vion Warren PR Treylon Burks Kendall Catalon