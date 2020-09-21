Hogs release Week 1 depth chart for Georgia
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
A'Montae Spivey
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blayne Toll
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Kendall Catalon
|
Koilan Jackson
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner -OR-
|
Noah Gatlin
Notes...
~There are two starting spots listed with an "OR" - tight end (Henry and Toll) and right tackle (Wagner and Gatlin). Both are no surprising, as they've been a battle throughout camp.
~Toll is the only true freshman in the two-deep. Hornsby is listed, but as a third-stringer behind Franks and Jefferson.
~Left guard was a battle for a few weeks, but Latham had emerged late, so him being listed as the starter is not surprising.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald
|
Mataio Soli
|
Zach Williams
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Xavier Kelly -OR-
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Julius Coates
|
Eric Gregory
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Levi Draper
|
Deon Edwards
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Hayden Henry
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Jarques McClellion
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Myles Slusher
|
Micahh Smith
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
Simeon Blair
|
CB
|
Jerry Jacobs
|
Khari Johnson
Notes...
~The only "OR" on the defensive depth chart is at the second defensive tackle spot. Kelly has long been presumed the starter, but HawgBeat noticed a strong late push by Nichols, so we aren't too surprised.
~No strong-side linebacker is listed on the depth chart, but Henry would likely be the starter if the Razorbacks go to three linebackers, with Zach Zimos backing him up, based on what we've seen at practice.
~Two true freshmen cracked the two-deep, with Slusher listed as the backup boundary safety and Johnson listed as a backup cornerback.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
George Caratan
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
Treylon Burks
De'Vion Warren
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Kendall Catalon
Notes...
~The punter battle has yet to be determined, with Caratan - the Michigan transfer - and Loy listed with an "OR" between them.
~At kickoff returner, Burks and Warren are both listed as starters, so they'll presumably line up together as the deep men on that unit.