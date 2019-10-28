News More News
Hogs release Week 10 depth chart for Mississippi State

John Stephen Jones is still listed as the third-string quarterback.
John Stephen Jones is still listed as the third-string quarterback. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Ben Hicks -OR-

Nick Starkel

John Stephen Jones

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

T.J. Hammonds

TE

Cheyenne O'Grady

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

WR (2)

Mike Woods

De'Vion Warren

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris

Koilan Jackson

WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Colton Jackson

LG

Austin Capps

Shane Clenin

Brady Latham

C

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

RG

Ricky Stromberg

Beaux Limmer


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ryan Winkel


Changes...

~There is no long an "or" between Cunningham and Jackson at left tackle. Cunningham is listed as the starter.

~Because of that, Cunningham is no longer listed as a co-backup behind Wagner. Instead, Winkel is the sole backup.

~Kirby Adcock, who started at left guard for an injured Capps against Alabama, is no longer on the depth chart. He went out of that game with a concussion. Instead, Clenin and Latham are listed behind him.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Mataio Soli

Collin Clay


DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Jamario Bell

WILL

Bumper Pool

Hayden Henry

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

Jarques McClellion

Malik Chavis

FS

Joe Foucha

Jalen Catalon


SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

LaDarrius Bishop


Changes...

~Bishop is no longer listed as the backup behind both cornerbacks. Instead, Chavis - a true freshman - is making his first appearance on the depth chart. He's listed behind McClellion.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

De'Vion Warren

T.J. Hammonds -OR-

Nathan Parodi

PR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren

T.J. Hammonds

Changes...

~No changes.

