Hogs release Week 10 depth chart for Mississippi State
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Ben Hicks -OR-
|
Nick Starkel
|
John Stephen Jones
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Devwah Whaley
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
TE
|
Cheyenne O'Grady
|
Grayson Gunter
|
Chase Harrell
|
WR (2)
|
Mike Woods
|
De'Vion Warren
|
WR (5)
|
Treylon Burks
|
Tyson Morris
|
Koilan Jackson
|
WR (9)
|
Trey Knox
|
T.Q. Jackson
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Colton Jackson
|
LG
|
Austin Capps
|
Shane Clenin
|
Brady Latham
|
C
|
Ty Clary
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Beaux Limmer
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ryan Winkel
|
Changes...
~There is no long an "or" between Cunningham and Jackson at left tackle. Cunningham is listed as the starter.
~Because of that, Cunningham is no longer listed as a co-backup behind Wagner. Instead, Winkel is the sole backup.
~Kirby Adcock, who started at left guard for an injured Capps against Alabama, is no longer on the depth chart. He went out of that game with a concussion. Instead, Clenin and Latham are listed behind him.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Mataio Soli
|
Collin Clay
|
|
DT
|
McTelvin Agim
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
T.J. Smith
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
DE
|
Gabe Richardson
|
Jamario Bell
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Hayden Henry
|
MIKE
|
De'Jon Harris
|
Grant Morgan
|
SAM
|
Hayden Henry
|
Deon Edwards
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Micahh Smith
|
CB
|
Jarques McClellion
|
Malik Chavis
|
FS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Jalen Catalon
|
|
SS
|
Kamren Curl
|
Myles Mason
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Changes...
~Bishop is no longer listed as the backup behind both cornerbacks. Instead, Chavis - a true freshman - is making his first appearance on the depth chart. He's listed behind McClellion.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Connor Limpert
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Sam Loy
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
T.J. Hammonds -OR-
|
Nathan Parodi
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren
|
T.J. Hammonds
Changes...
~No changes.