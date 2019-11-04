Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Changes...

~Jones and Jefferson are now listed 1-2 at quarterback, replacing Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel.

~Spivey is listed as the third-team running back, replacing T.J. Hammonds.

~Cheyenne O'Grady is no longer on the depth chart. Gunter and Harrell moved up a spot, with Henry taking the third-team spot.

~Jackson is now the back-up 2-man receiver behind Woods after previously being listed as the third-team 5-man receiver.

~Latham is listed as the backup left tackle instead of Colton Jackson. He's also the third-team left guard.