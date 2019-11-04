News More News
Hogs release Week 11 depth chart for Western Kentucky

KJ Jefferson made his collegiate debut last week against Mississippi State.
KJ Jefferson made his collegiate debut last week against Mississippi State. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

John Stephen Jones

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

A'Montae Spivey

TE

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

Hudson Henry

WR (2)

Mike Woods

Koilan Jackson

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris


WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Brady Latham

LG

Austin Capps

Shane Clenin

Brady Latham

C

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

RG

Ricky Stromberg

Beaux Limmer


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ryan Winkel


Changes...

~Jones and Jefferson are now listed 1-2 at quarterback, replacing Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel.

~Spivey is listed as the third-team running back, replacing T.J. Hammonds.

~Cheyenne O'Grady is no longer on the depth chart. Gunter and Harrell moved up a spot, with Henry taking the third-team spot.

~Jackson is now the back-up 2-man receiver behind Woods after previously being listed as the third-team 5-man receiver.

~Latham is listed as the backup left tackle instead of Colton Jackson. He's also the third-team left guard.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Mataio Soli

Collin Clay


DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Jamario Bell

WILL

Bumper Pool

Hayden Henry

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

LaDarrius Bishop -OR-

Jarques McClellion

FS

Joe Foucha

Jalen Catalon


SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis


Changes...

~Bishop and McClellion are listed with an "or" between them. McClellion was previously listed as a starter, but Bishop started against Mississippi State. Chavis is now listed as Brown's backup.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi


PR

Treylon Burks

T.J. Hammonds


Changes...

~De'Vion Warren is no longer listed as the starting kickoff returner or backup punt returner. Instead, Burks is starting at both spots.

~Hammonds is no longer listed as a backup kickoff returner, either.

