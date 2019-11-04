Hogs release Week 11 depth chart for Western Kentucky
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
John Stephen Jones
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Devwah Whaley
|
A'Montae Spivey
|
TE
|
Grayson Gunter
|
Chase Harrell
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR (2)
|
Mike Woods
|
Koilan Jackson
|
WR (5)
|
Treylon Burks
|
Tyson Morris
|
|
WR (9)
|
Trey Knox
|
T.Q. Jackson
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Brady Latham
|
LG
|
Austin Capps
|
Shane Clenin
|
Brady Latham
|
C
|
Ty Clary
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Beaux Limmer
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ryan Winkel
|
Changes...
~Jones and Jefferson are now listed 1-2 at quarterback, replacing Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel.
~Spivey is listed as the third-team running back, replacing T.J. Hammonds.
~Cheyenne O'Grady is no longer on the depth chart. Gunter and Harrell moved up a spot, with Henry taking the third-team spot.
~Jackson is now the back-up 2-man receiver behind Woods after previously being listed as the third-team 5-man receiver.
~Latham is listed as the backup left tackle instead of Colton Jackson. He's also the third-team left guard.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Mataio Soli
|
Collin Clay
|
|
DT
|
McTelvin Agim
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
T.J. Smith
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
DE
|
Gabe Richardson
|
Jamario Bell
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Hayden Henry
|
MIKE
|
De'Jon Harris
|
Grant Morgan
|
SAM
|
Hayden Henry
|
Deon Edwards
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Micahh Smith
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop -OR-
|
Jarques McClellion
|
FS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Jalen Catalon
|
|
SS
|
Kamren Curl
|
Myles Mason
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
Changes...
~Bishop and McClellion are listed with an "or" between them. McClellion was previously listed as a starter, but Bishop started against Mississippi State. Chavis is now listed as Brown's backup.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Connor Limpert
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Sam Loy
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
|
KR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
|
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
Changes...
~De'Vion Warren is no longer listed as the starting kickoff returner or backup punt returner. Instead, Burks is starting at both spots.
~Hammonds is no longer listed as a backup kickoff returner, either.