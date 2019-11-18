You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB KJ Jefferson -OR- John Stephen Jones -OR- Nick Starkel RB Rakeem Boyd Devwah Whaley A'Montae Spivey TE Grayson Gunter Chase Harrell Hudson Henry WR (2) Mike Woods Koilan Jackson WR (5) Treylon Burks Tyson Morris

WR (9) Trey Knox T.Q. Jackson LT Myron Cunningham Brady Latham LG Austin Capps Shane Clenin Brady Latham C Ty Clary Shane Clenin RG Ricky Stromberg Beaux Limmer

RT Dalton Wagner Ryan Winkel



Changes... ~There is an "or" listed all three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Last week, Jones was listed as the starter and Jefferson listed as the backup. Starkel was not included last week.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other DE Mataio Soli Collin Clay

DT McTelvin Agim Isaiah Nichols DT T.J. Smith Jonathan Marshall DE Gabe Richardson Jamario Bell WILL Bumper Pool Hayden Henry MIKE De'Jon Harris Grant Morgan SAM Hayden Henry Deon Edwards Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. Micahh Smith CB LaDarrius Bishop -OR- Jarques McClellion FS Joe Foucha Brenden Young

SS Kamren Curl Myles Mason CB Montaric Brown Malik Chavis



Changes... ~Young is listed as the backup free safety, replacing Jalen Catalon. He had season-ending shoulder surgery after the last game.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K Connor Limpert Matthew Phillips P Sam Loy -OR- Reid Bauer LS Jordan Silver

H Jack Lindsey

KR Treylon Burks Nathan Parodi

PR Treylon Burks T.J. Hammonds

