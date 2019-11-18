Hogs release Week 12 depth chart for LSU
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
QB
KJ Jefferson -OR-
John Stephen Jones -OR-
Nick Starkel
RB
Rakeem Boyd
Devwah Whaley
A'Montae Spivey
TE
Grayson Gunter
Chase Harrell
Hudson Henry
WR (2)
Mike Woods
Koilan Jackson
WR (5)
Treylon Burks
Tyson Morris
WR (9)
Trey Knox
T.Q. Jackson
LT
Myron Cunningham
Brady Latham
LG
Austin Capps
Shane Clenin
Brady Latham
C
Ty Clary
Shane Clenin
RG
Ricky Stromberg
Beaux Limmer
RT
Dalton Wagner
Ryan Winkel
Changes...
~There is an "or" listed all three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Last week, Jones was listed as the starter and Jefferson listed as the backup. Starkel was not included last week.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
DE
Mataio Soli
Collin Clay
DT
McTelvin Agim
Isaiah Nichols
DT
T.J. Smith
Jonathan Marshall
DE
Gabe Richardson
Jamario Bell
WILL
Bumper Pool
Hayden Henry
MIKE
De'Jon Harris
Grant Morgan
SAM
Hayden Henry
Deon Edwards
Nickel
Greg Brooks Jr.
Micahh Smith
CB
LaDarrius Bishop -OR-
Jarques McClellion
FS
Joe Foucha
Brenden Young
SS
Kamren Curl
Myles Mason
CB
Montaric Brown
Malik Chavis
Changes...
~Young is listed as the backup free safety, replacing Jalen Catalon. He had season-ending shoulder surgery after the last game.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
K
Connor Limpert
Matthew Phillips
P
Sam Loy -OR-
Reid Bauer
LS
Jordan Silver
H
Jack Lindsey
KR
Treylon Burks
Nathan Parodi
PR
Treylon Burks
T.J. Hammonds
Changes...
~There is an "or" listed between Loy and Bauer. Loy had been the sole starter before this week, but they both punted in the Western Kentucky game.