Hogs release Week 12 depth chart for LSU

Barry Lunney Jr. has released his first depth chart as Arkansas' interim head coach.
Barry Lunney Jr. has released his first depth chart as Arkansas' interim head coach. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson -OR-

John Stephen Jones -OR-

Nick Starkel

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

A'Montae Spivey

TE

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

Hudson Henry

WR (2)

Mike Woods

Koilan Jackson

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris


WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Myron Cunningham

Brady Latham

LG

Austin Capps

Shane Clenin

Brady Latham

C

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

RG

Ricky Stromberg

Beaux Limmer


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ryan Winkel


Changes...

~There is an "or" listed all three quarterbacks on the depth chart. Last week, Jones was listed as the starter and Jefferson listed as the backup. Starkel was not included last week.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Mataio Soli

Collin Clay


DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Jamario Bell

WILL

Bumper Pool

Hayden Henry

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

LaDarrius Bishop -OR-

Jarques McClellion

FS

Joe Foucha

Brenden Young


SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis


Changes...

~Young is listed as the backup free safety, replacing Jalen Catalon. He had season-ending shoulder surgery after the last game.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy -OR-

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi


PR

Treylon Burks

T.J. Hammonds


Changes...

~There is an "or" listed between Loy and Bauer. Loy had been the sole starter before this week, but they both punted in the Western Kentucky game.

