Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Mississippi State
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
A'Montae Spivey
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry
|
Blayne Toll
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Kendall Catalon
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~There is no longer an "or" between Gatlin and Wagner at right tackle. Gatlin - who started and played most of the snaps against Georgia - is listed as the starter.
~There is no longer an "or" between Henry and Toll at tight end. Henry - who played the most snaps at the position against Georgia - is listed as the starter. Blake Kern actually played the second-most snaps at tight end, but is still not listed on the depth chart.
~After being listed as a third-team receiver behind Woods and Catalon, Koilan Jackson no longer appears on the depth chart. He was spotted on the sideline during Saturday's game, but was not dressed out, indicating he's dealing with an injury.
~Another name no longer on the depth chart is at quarterback, as freshman Malik Hornsby is no longer listed. He had been the third-team guy behind Franks and Jefferson.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald
|
Mataio Soli
|
Zach Williams
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Julius Coates
|
Eric Gregory
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Levi Draper
|
Deon Edwards
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Hayden Henry
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Jarques McClellion
|
BS
|
Simeon Blair -OR-
|
Joe Foucha
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Jerry Jacobs
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~There is no longer an "or" between Nichols and Kelly at defensive tackle. Nichols - who started against Georgia - is listed as the starter.
~There is a new "or" at boundary safety. Foucha - who was listed as the starter last week but came off the bench - is listed alongside Blair, who got the start. That bumps Slusher to third team and knocks Micahh Smith - who was not dressed out but at the game - completely off the depth chart.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
George Caratan
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
A'Montae Spivey
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren
Changes...
~Spivey replaces Burks as the other deep man on kickoffs alongside Warren.
~Warren is now the backup punt returner instead of Kendall Catalon.