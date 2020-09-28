College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Changes...

~There is no longer an "or" between Gatlin and Wagner at right tackle. Gatlin - who started and played most of the snaps against Georgia - is listed as the starter.

~There is no longer an "or" between Henry and Toll at tight end. Henry - who played the most snaps at the position against Georgia - is listed as the starter. Blake Kern actually played the second-most snaps at tight end, but is still not listed on the depth chart.

~After being listed as a third-team receiver behind Woods and Catalon, Koilan Jackson no longer appears on the depth chart. He was spotted on the sideline during Saturday's game, but was not dressed out, indicating he's dealing with an injury.

~Another name no longer on the depth chart is at quarterback, as freshman Malik Hornsby is no longer listed. He had been the third-team guy behind Franks and Jefferson.