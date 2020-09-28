 Arkansas Razorbacks release Week 2 depth chart for Mississippi State Bulldogs
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 12:02:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Mississippi State

Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Mississippi State. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith

A'Montae Spivey

TE

Hudson Henry

Blayne Toll

WR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

Trey Knox

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Kendall Catalon


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~There is no longer an "or" between Gatlin and Wagner at right tackle. Gatlin - who started and played most of the snaps against Georgia - is listed as the starter.

~There is no longer an "or" between Henry and Toll at tight end. Henry - who played the most snaps at the position against Georgia - is listed as the starter. Blake Kern actually played the second-most snaps at tight end, but is still not listed on the depth chart.

~After being listed as a third-team receiver behind Woods and Catalon, Koilan Jackson no longer appears on the depth chart. He was spotted on the sideline during Saturday's game, but was not dressed out, indicating he's dealing with an injury.

~Another name no longer on the depth chart is at quarterback, as freshman Malik Hornsby is no longer listed. He had been the third-team guy behind Franks and Jefferson.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald

Mataio Soli

Zach Williams

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Julius Coates

Eric Gregory

WILL

Bumper Pool

Levi Draper

Deon Edwards

MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Hayden Henry

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Jarques McClellion

BS

Simeon Blair -OR-

Joe Foucha

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Jerry Jacobs

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~There is no longer an "or" between Nichols and Kelly at defensive tackle. Nichols - who started against Georgia - is listed as the starter.

~There is a new "or" at boundary safety. Foucha - who was listed as the starter last week but came off the bench - is listed alongside Blair, who got the start. That bumps Slusher to third team and knocks Micahh Smith - who was not dressed out but at the game - completely off the depth chart.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

George Caratan

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

A'Montae Spivey

PR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren

Changes...

~Spivey replaces Burks as the other deep man on kickoffs alongside Warren.

~Warren is now the backup punt returner instead of Kendall Catalon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}