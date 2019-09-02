Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB Ben Hicks Nick Starkel John Stephen Jones RB Rakeem Boyd Devwah Whaley Chase Hayden TE Cheyenne O'Grady Grayson Gunter Chase Harrell WR (2) Mike Woods De'Vion Warren WR (5) Treylon Burks Tyson Morris Koilan Jackson WR (9) Trey Knox T.Q. Jackson LT Colton Jackson Myron Cunningham LG Austin Capps Shane Clenin C Ty Clary Beaux Limmer RG Myron Cunningham Ricky Stromberg RT Dalton Wagner Ryan Winkel

Changes... ~There is no longer an "or" between Hicks and Starkel. ~Morris is now listed ahead of Jackson as the second-team 5-man receiver behind Burks.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other DE Jamario Bell Collin Clay Zach Williams DT McTelvin Agim Isaiah Nichols DT T.J. Smith Jonathan Marshall DE Gabe Richardson Mataio Soli WILL Bumper Pool D'Vone McClure MIKE De'Jon Harris Grant Morgan SAM Hayden Henry Deon Edwards Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. Micahh Smith CB Jarques McClellion LaDarrius Bishop FS Joe Foucha Brenden Young -OR- Jalen Catalon SS Kamren Curl Myles Mason CB Montaric Brown Britto Tutt -OR- Devin Bush

Changes... ~The only change is at defensive end, where Dorian Gerald is no longer listed and Bell moves up into the starting spot. Interestingly, Clay is listed ahead of Williams as the backup, despite Williams playing against Portland State and Clay not.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K Connor Limpert Matthew Phillips P Sam Loy Reid Bauer LS Jordan Silver

H Jack Lindsey

KR De'Vion Warren Rakeem Boyd PR Treylon Burks Montaric Brown Jalen Catalon