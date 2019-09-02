News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-02 11:50:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Ole Miss

O3xaofaek4uqvxksbig4
Ben Hicks is slated to make his second start Saturday. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Ben Hicks

Nick Starkel

John Stephen Jones

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

Chase Hayden

TE

Cheyenne O'Grady

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

WR (2)

Mike Woods

De'Vion Warren

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris

Koilan Jackson

WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Colton Jackson

Myron Cunningham

LG

Austin Capps

Shane Clenin

C

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

RG

Myron Cunningham

Ricky Stromberg

RT

Dalton Wagner

Ryan Winkel

Changes...

~There is no longer an "or" between Hicks and Starkel.

~Morris is now listed ahead of Jackson as the second-team 5-man receiver behind Burks.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Jamario Bell

Collin Clay

Zach Williams

DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Mataio Soli

WILL

Bumper Pool

D'Vone McClure

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

Jarques McClellion

LaDarrius Bishop

FS

Joe Foucha

Brenden Young -OR-

Jalen Catalon

SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

Britto Tutt -OR-

Devin Bush

Changes...

~The only change is at defensive end, where Dorian Gerald is no longer listed and Bell moves up into the starting spot. Interestingly, Clay is listed ahead of Williams as the backup, despite Williams playing against Portland State and Clay not.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

De'Vion Warren

Rakeem Boyd

PR

Treylon Burks

Montaric Brown

Jalen Catalon

Changes...

~Loy is now listed as the starting punter, with no "or" between him and Bauer.

~The "or" between all three punter returners is gone, with Burks as the starter, followed by Brown and Catalon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}