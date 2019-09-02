Hogs release Week 2 depth chart for Ole Miss
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Ben Hicks
|
Nick Starkel
|
John Stephen Jones
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Devwah Whaley
|
Chase Hayden
|
TE
|
Cheyenne O'Grady
|
Grayson Gunter
|
Chase Harrell
|
WR (2)
|
Mike Woods
|
De'Vion Warren
|
WR (5)
|
Treylon Burks
|
Tyson Morris
|
Koilan Jackson
|
WR (9)
|
Trey Knox
|
T.Q. Jackson
|
LT
|
Colton Jackson
|
Myron Cunningham
|
LG
|
Austin Capps
|
Shane Clenin
|
C
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
RG
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ryan Winkel
Changes...
~There is no longer an "or" between Hicks and Starkel.
~Morris is now listed ahead of Jackson as the second-team 5-man receiver behind Burks.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Jamario Bell
|
Collin Clay
|
Zach Williams
|
DT
|
McTelvin Agim
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
T.J. Smith
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
DE
|
Gabe Richardson
|
Mataio Soli
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
D'Vone McClure
|
MIKE
|
De'Jon Harris
|
Grant Morgan
|
SAM
|
Hayden Henry
|
Deon Edwards
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Micahh Smith
|
CB
|
Jarques McClellion
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Brenden Young -OR-
|
Jalen Catalon
|
SS
|
Kamren Curl
|
Myles Mason
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Britto Tutt -OR-
|
Devin Bush
Changes...
~The only change is at defensive end, where Dorian Gerald is no longer listed and Bell moves up into the starting spot. Interestingly, Clay is listed ahead of Williams as the backup, despite Williams playing against Portland State and Clay not.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Connor Limpert
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Sam Loy
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Montaric Brown
|
Jalen Catalon
Changes...
~Loy is now listed as the starting punter, with no "or" between him and Bauer.
~The "or" between all three punter returners is gone, with Burks as the starter, followed by Brown and Catalon.