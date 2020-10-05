 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 3 depth chart for Auburn Tigers
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 11:52:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 3 depth chart for Auburn

Arkansas has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 13 Auburn.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

Trey Knox

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Kendall Catalon


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~After listing three running backs the first two weeks of the season, Boyd and Smith are the only ones listed this week. A'Montae Spivey - who had been the third-team running back - is no longer on the depth chart.

~The "or" has returned at tight end, but this time it's Henry and former walk-on Blake Kern, instead of true freshman Blayne Toll. Henry and Kern have split the reps at the position pretty evenly through two games.

~It's also worth noting that Boyd and Burks both left the Mississippi State game with injuries. Their status moving forward is unknown as of Monday morning.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Levi Draper

Deon Edwards

MIKE

Grant Morgan

Andrew Parker

Hayden Henry

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Simeon Blair -OR-

Joe Foucha

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Jerry Jacobs

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~After suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, Gerald did not travel to Mississippi State and is now listed with an "or" between him and Williams. Williams, despite being listed as the third-team JACK last week, got the start instead of Soli, who returned to action off the bench despite being listed as Gerald's backup.

~There is also an "or" at defensive end, with Gregory and Coates. Gregory, who started last week, is listed first. Coates did not travel to Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons.

~With Jarques McClellion opting out of the 2020 season, Chavis is now listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. However, it was walk-on Hudson Clark who came in when Brown got hurt Saturday.

~The other secondary spots remained the same, but it's worth noting that Slusher started ahead of Foucha against Mississippi State, despite being listed as the third-team boundary safety.

~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald, Coates and Brown are unknown as of Monday morning.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

George Caratan

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~Burks is once again listed as the second kickoff returner alongside Warren. He had been replaced by A'Montae Spivey on last week's depth chart.

~The backup punt returner is Parodi instead of Warren. The walk-on defensive back is who fielded punts after Burks went down against Mississippi State.

~There is still an "or" at punter with Caratan and Loy, but it was Reid Bauer who took the final punt of the Mississippi State game.

