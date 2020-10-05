Hogs release Week 3 depth chart for Auburn
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
De'Vion Warren -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
Trey Knox
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Kendall Catalon
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~After listing three running backs the first two weeks of the season, Boyd and Smith are the only ones listed this week. A'Montae Spivey - who had been the third-team running back - is no longer on the depth chart.
~The "or" has returned at tight end, but this time it's Henry and former walk-on Blake Kern, instead of true freshman Blayne Toll. Henry and Kern have split the reps at the position pretty evenly through two games.
~It's also worth noting that Boyd and Burks both left the Mississippi State game with injuries. Their status moving forward is unknown as of Monday morning.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Levi Draper
|
Deon Edwards
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Andrew Parker
|
Hayden Henry
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Simeon Blair -OR-
|
Joe Foucha
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Jerry Jacobs
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~After suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, Gerald did not travel to Mississippi State and is now listed with an "or" between him and Williams. Williams, despite being listed as the third-team JACK last week, got the start instead of Soli, who returned to action off the bench despite being listed as Gerald's backup.
~There is also an "or" at defensive end, with Gregory and Coates. Gregory, who started last week, is listed first. Coates did not travel to Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons.
~With Jarques McClellion opting out of the 2020 season, Chavis is now listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. However, it was walk-on Hudson Clark who came in when Brown got hurt Saturday.
~The other secondary spots remained the same, but it's worth noting that Slusher started ahead of Foucha against Mississippi State, despite being listed as the third-team boundary safety.
~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald, Coates and Brown are unknown as of Monday morning.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
George Caratan
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~Burks is once again listed as the second kickoff returner alongside Warren. He had been replaced by A'Montae Spivey on last week's depth chart.
~The backup punt returner is Parodi instead of Warren. The walk-on defensive back is who fielded punts after Burks went down against Mississippi State.
~There is still an "or" at punter with Caratan and Loy, but it was Reid Bauer who took the final punt of the Mississippi State game.
