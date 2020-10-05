The Hogs won, so you do too! For two days only, get 60% off a premium HawgBeat subscription with code HOGSWON. New users | Existing users

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB Feleipe Franks KJ Jefferson

RB Rakeem Boyd Trelon Smith

TE Hudson Henry -OR- Blake Kern WR Treylon Burks De'Vion Warren -OR- T.J. Hammonds WR Trey Knox Tyson Morris WR Mike Woods Kendall Catalon

LT Myron Cunningham Noah Gatlin LG Brady Latham Shane Clenin -OR- Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Ty Clary RG Beaux Limmer Ryan Winkel RT Noah Gatlin Dalton Wagner

Changes... ~After listing three running backs the first two weeks of the season, Boyd and Smith are the only ones listed this week. A'Montae Spivey - who had been the third-team running back - is no longer on the depth chart. ~The "or" has returned at tight end, but this time it's Henry and former walk-on Blake Kern, instead of true freshman Blayne Toll. Henry and Kern have split the reps at the position pretty evenly through two games. ~It's also worth noting that Boyd and Burks both left the Mississippi State game with injuries. Their status moving forward is unknown as of Monday morning.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Dorian Gerald -OR- Zach Williams Mataio Soli DT Jonathan Marshall Taurean Carter DT Isaiah Nichols Xavier Kelly Marcus Miller DE Eric Gregory -OR- Julius Coates WILL Bumper Pool Levi Draper Deon Edwards MIKE Grant Morgan Andrew Parker Hayden Henry Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. LaDarrius Bishop CB Montaric Brown Malik Chavis BS Simeon Blair -OR- Joe Foucha Myles Slusher SS Jalen Catalon Myles Mason

CB Jerry Jacobs Khari Johnson

Changes... ~After suffering an ankle injury in Week 1, Gerald did not travel to Mississippi State and is now listed with an "or" between him and Williams. Williams, despite being listed as the third-team JACK last week, got the start instead of Soli, who returned to action off the bench despite being listed as Gerald's backup. ~There is also an "or" at defensive end, with Gregory and Coates. Gregory, who started last week, is listed first. Coates did not travel to Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons. ~With Jarques McClellion opting out of the 2020 season, Chavis is now listed as Brown's backup at cornerback. However, it was walk-on Hudson Clark who came in when Brown got hurt Saturday. ~The other secondary spots remained the same, but it's worth noting that Slusher started ahead of Foucha against Mississippi State, despite being listed as the third-team boundary safety. ~It's also worth noting that the status of Gerald, Coates and Brown are unknown as of Monday morning.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K A.J. Reed Matthew Phillips P George Caratan -OR- Sam Loy H George Caratan LS Jordan Silver H.T. Fountain KR De'Vion Warren Treylon Burks PR Treylon Burks Nathan Parodi

Changes... ~Burks is once again listed as the second kickoff returner alongside Warren. He had been replaced by A'Montae Spivey on last week's depth chart. ~The backup punt returner is Parodi instead of Warren. The walk-on defensive back is who fielded punts after Burks went down against Mississippi State. ~There is still an "or" at punter with Caratan and Loy, but it was Reid Bauer who took the final punt of the Mississippi State game.