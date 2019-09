Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

~Stromberg is listed as the starting left guard, reflecting where he started against Ole Miss. That moved Capps and Clenin back a spot. Capps' status for Colorado State is unknown, but Chad Morris will likely address it in his noon press conference.

~Starkel is listed as the starter ahead of Hicks at quarterback.

Changes...

~Defensive end has been adjusted to reflect the Ole Miss game, with Soli starting, Williams backing up Richardson and Clay listed as Soli's backup.

~Britto Tutt is no longer listed as a co-backup at cornerback with Bush.

~Brenden Young is no longer listed as a co-backup at safety with Catalon.