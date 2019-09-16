Hogs release Week 4 depth chart for San Jose State
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Nick Starkel
|
Ben Hicks
|
John Stephen Jones
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Devwah Whaley
|
Chase Hayden
|
TE
|
Cheyenne O'Grady
|
Grayson Gunter
|
Chase Harrell
|
WR (2)
|
Mike Woods
|
De'Vion Warren
|
WR (5)
|
Treylon Burks
|
Tyson Morris
|
Koilan Jackson
|
WR (9)
|
Trey Knox
|
T.Q. Jackson
|
LT
|
Colton Jackson
|
Myron Cunningham
|
LG
|
Austin Capps
|
Kirby Adcock
|
|
C
|
Ty Clary
|
Shane Clenin
|
RG
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Beaux Limmer
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Myron Cunningham -OR-
|
Ryan Winkel
Changes...
~There has been some shuffling on the offensive line, starting with Capps regaining his starting job at left guard, with Adcock backing him up.
~Stromberg has moved to right guard, replacing Cunningham - how is now listed as a backup at both tackle spots.
~Clenin is now listed as the backup center, which is where he's been the last several weeks, but it's now officially listed that way on the depth chart. In a corresponding move, Limmer is now listed as the backup right guard.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Mataio Soli
|
Collin Clay
|
|
DT
|
McTelvin Agim
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
DT
|
T.J. Smith
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
DE
|
Gabe Richardson
|
Zach Williams
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
D'Vone McClure
|
MIKE
|
De'Jon Harris
|
Grant Morgan
|
SAM
|
Hayden Henry
|
Deon Edwards
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
Micahh Smith
|
CB
|
Jarques McClellion
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Jalen Catalon
|
|
SS
|
Kamren Curl
|
Myles Mason
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Devin Bush
|
Changes...
~No changes... However, Pool was seen with his left arm in a sling, so his health is in question. Chad Morris will address it at his noon press conference Monday.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Connor Limpert
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Sam Loy
|
Reid Bauer
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Montaric Brown
|
Jalen Catalon
Changes...
~No changes.