Changes...

~There has been some shuffling on the offensive line, starting with Capps regaining his starting job at left guard, with Adcock backing him up.

~Stromberg has moved to right guard, replacing Cunningham - how is now listed as a backup at both tackle spots.

~Clenin is now listed as the backup center, which is where he's been the last several weeks, but it's now officially listed that way on the depth chart. In a corresponding move, Limmer is now listed as the backup right guard.