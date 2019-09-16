News More News
Hogs release Week 4 depth chart for San Jose State

Arkansas welcomes San Jose State to Fayetteville this weekend.
Arkansas welcomes San Jose State to Fayetteville this weekend. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Nick Starkel

Ben Hicks

John Stephen Jones

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

Chase Hayden

TE

Cheyenne O'Grady

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

WR (2)

Mike Woods

De'Vion Warren

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris

Koilan Jackson

WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Colton Jackson

Myron Cunningham

LG

Austin Capps

Kirby Adcock


C

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

RG

Ricky Stromberg

Beaux Limmer


RT

Dalton Wagner

Myron Cunningham -OR-

Ryan Winkel

Changes...

~There has been some shuffling on the offensive line, starting with Capps regaining his starting job at left guard, with Adcock backing him up.

~Stromberg has moved to right guard, replacing Cunningham - how is now listed as a backup at both tackle spots.

~Clenin is now listed as the backup center, which is where he's been the last several weeks, but it's now officially listed that way on the depth chart. In a corresponding move, Limmer is now listed as the backup right guard.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Mataio Soli

Collin Clay


DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Zach Williams

WILL

Bumper Pool

D'Vone McClure

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

Jarques McClellion

LaDarrius Bishop

FS

Joe Foucha

Jalen Catalon


SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

Devin Bush


Changes...

~No changes... However, Pool was seen with his left arm in a sling, so his health is in question. Chad Morris will address it at his noon press conference Monday.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

De'Vion Warren

Rakeem Boyd

PR

Treylon Burks

Montaric Brown

Jalen Catalon

Changes...

~No changes.

