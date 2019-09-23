~No changes... But it's worth mentioning that Colton Jackson and Treylon Burks missed the previous game because of a concussion. Both are expected to return this week.

Changes...

~With Zach Williams out with a knee injury, Jamario Bell is listed as Richardson's backup. That was his role against San Jose State, as well, but this is the first time it's been reflected on the depth chart.

~Bishop is listed as the backup behind both starting cornerbacks. He started for Brown against San Jose State. In a corresponding move, Bush is now listed third behind Brown and Bishop.