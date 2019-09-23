Hogs release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
QB
Nick Starkel
Ben Hicks
John Stephen Jones
RB
Rakeem Boyd
Devwah Whaley
Chase Hayden
TE
Cheyenne O'Grady
Grayson Gunter
Chase Harrell
WR (2)
Mike Woods
De'Vion Warren
WR (5)
Treylon Burks
Tyson Morris
Koilan Jackson
WR (9)
Trey Knox
T.Q. Jackson
LT
Colton Jackson
Myron Cunningham
LG
Austin Capps
Kirby Adcock
C
Ty Clary
Shane Clenin
RG
Ricky Stromberg
Beaux Limmer
RT
Dalton Wagner
Myron Cunningham -OR-
Ryan Winkel
Changes...
~No changes... But it's worth mentioning that Colton Jackson and Treylon Burks missed the previous game because of a concussion. Both are expected to return this week.
DE
Mataio Soli
Collin Clay
DT
McTelvin Agim
Isaiah Nichols
DT
T.J. Smith
Jonathan Marshall
DE
Gabe Richardson
Jamario Bell
WILL
Bumper Pool
D'Vone McClure
MIKE
De'Jon Harris
Grant Morgan
SAM
Hayden Henry
Deon Edwards
Nickel
Greg Brooks Jr.
Micahh Smith
CB
Jarques McClellion
LaDarrius Bishop
FS
Joe Foucha
Jalen Catalon
SS
Kamren Curl
Myles Mason
CB
Montaric Brown
LaDarrius Bishop
Devin Bush
Changes...
~With Zach Williams out with a knee injury, Jamario Bell is listed as Richardson's backup. That was his role against San Jose State, as well, but this is the first time it's been reflected on the depth chart.
~Bishop is listed as the backup behind both starting cornerbacks. He started for Brown against San Jose State. In a corresponding move, Bush is now listed third behind Brown and Bishop.
K
Connor Limpert
Matthew Phillips
P
Sam Loy
Reid Bauer
LS
Jordan Silver
H
Jack Lindsey
KR
De'Vion Warren
Rakeem Boyd
PR
Treylon Burks
De'Vion Warren
Changes...
~Warren is now listed as the backup punt returner, replacing Montaric Brown and Jalen Catalon. He handled the duties at first against San Jose State with Burks out with a concussion, but walk-on Nathan Parodi also fielded some.