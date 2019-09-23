News More News
Hogs release Week 5 depth chart for Texas A&M

Bumper Pool played against San Jose State despite a shoulder injury. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Nick Starkel

Ben Hicks

John Stephen Jones

RB

Rakeem Boyd

Devwah Whaley

Chase Hayden

TE

Cheyenne O'Grady

Grayson Gunter

Chase Harrell

WR (2)

Mike Woods

De'Vion Warren

WR (5)

Treylon Burks

Tyson Morris

Koilan Jackson

WR (9)

Trey Knox

T.Q. Jackson

LT

Colton Jackson

Myron Cunningham

LG

Austin Capps

Kirby Adcock


C

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

RG

Ricky Stromberg

Beaux Limmer


RT

Dalton Wagner

Myron Cunningham -OR-

Ryan Winkel

Changes...

~No changes... But it's worth mentioning that Colton Jackson and Treylon Burks missed the previous game because of a concussion. Both are expected to return this week.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Mataio Soli

Collin Clay


DT

McTelvin Agim

Isaiah Nichols

DT

T.J. Smith

Jonathan Marshall

DE

Gabe Richardson

Jamario Bell

WILL

Bumper Pool

D'Vone McClure

MIKE

De'Jon Harris

Grant Morgan

SAM

Hayden Henry

Deon Edwards

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

Micahh Smith

CB

Jarques McClellion

LaDarrius Bishop

FS

Joe Foucha

Jalen Catalon


SS

Kamren Curl

Myles Mason

CB

Montaric Brown

LaDarrius Bishop

Devin Bush

Changes...

~With Zach Williams out with a knee injury, Jamario Bell is listed as Richardson's backup. That was his role against San Jose State, as well, but this is the first time it's been reflected on the depth chart.

~Bishop is listed as the backup behind both starting cornerbacks. He started for Brown against San Jose State. In a corresponding move, Bush is now listed third behind Brown and Bishop.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Connor Limpert

Matthew Phillips

P

Sam Loy

Reid Bauer

LS

Jordan Silver


H

Jack Lindsey


KR

De'Vion Warren

Rakeem Boyd

PR

Treylon Burks

De'Vion Warren


Changes...

~Warren is now listed as the backup punt returner, replacing Montaric Brown and Jalen Catalon. He handled the duties at first against San Jose State with Burks out with a concussion, but walk-on Nathan Parodi also fielded some.

