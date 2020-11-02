 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 6 depth chart for Tennessee Volunteers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-02 11:56:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 6 depth chart for Tennessee

Arkansas hosts Tennessee on Saturday.
Arkansas hosts Tennessee on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

De'Vion Warren

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer -OR-

Ty Clary

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~None.

~It's worth noting, though, that Clary started at center against Texas A&M because Stromberg had missed several practices. Stromberg ended up playing most of the game, though.

~Limmer started at right guard against the Aggies, but Clary got some snaps there after moving over from center. However, Limmer played the majority of the snaps.

~Although there is an "or" between him and Clenin, Jones appears to be the backup left guard, as he got a handful of snaps against Texas A&M.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~After being listed as co-starters with an "or" at the same cornerback spot in last week's depth chart, Brown and Clark are now listed as starters at opposite corner spots. Clark replaces Jerry Jacobs, who opted out last week.

~That has allowed Chavis to reenter the depth chart as Brown's backup. He was listed there earlier in the season, but an apparent injury prevented him from playing when Brown went down, allowing Clark to fill in.

~There is no longer an "or" between Blair and Foucha. Foucha, who has started the last several games, is now the unquestioned starter.

~There is still an "or" at both defensive end spots. Coates found his way back into the starting lineup against Texas A&M after a couple of starts by Gregory. Gerald has been listed with an "or" alongside Williams since going down with an injury in the opener, but he didn't return to action until playing a handful of snaps against the Aggies.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

George Caratan -OR-

Reid Bauer

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~None.

~However, it's worth noting that Bauer has handled the punter duties the last couple of weeks. It also appeared that Sam Loy traveled to Texas A&M as his backup instead of Caratan.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}