Hogs release Week 6 depth chart for Tennessee
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer -OR-
|
Ty Clary
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~None.
~It's worth noting, though, that Clary started at center against Texas A&M because Stromberg had missed several practices. Stromberg ended up playing most of the game, though.
~Limmer started at right guard against the Aggies, but Clary got some snaps there after moving over from center. However, Limmer played the majority of the snaps.
~Although there is an "or" between him and Clenin, Jones appears to be the backup left guard, as he got a handful of snaps against Texas A&M.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~After being listed as co-starters with an "or" at the same cornerback spot in last week's depth chart, Brown and Clark are now listed as starters at opposite corner spots. Clark replaces Jerry Jacobs, who opted out last week.
~That has allowed Chavis to reenter the depth chart as Brown's backup. He was listed there earlier in the season, but an apparent injury prevented him from playing when Brown went down, allowing Clark to fill in.
~There is no longer an "or" between Blair and Foucha. Foucha, who has started the last several games, is now the unquestioned starter.
~There is still an "or" at both defensive end spots. Coates found his way back into the starting lineup against Texas A&M after a couple of starts by Gregory. Gerald has been listed with an "or" alongside Williams since going down with an injury in the opener, but he didn't return to action until playing a handful of snaps against the Aggies.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~None.
~However, it's worth noting that Bauer has handled the punter duties the last couple of weeks. It also appeared that Sam Loy traveled to Texas A&M as his backup instead of Caratan.