College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Offensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other QB Feleipe Franks KJ Jefferson

RB Rakeem Boyd Trelon Smith

TE Hudson Henry -OR- Blake Kern WR Treylon Burks John David White -OR- T.J. Hammonds WR De'Vion Warren Tyson Morris WR Mike Woods Trey Knox

LT Myron Cunningham Noah Gatlin LG Brady Latham Shane Clenin -OR- Luke Jones C Ricky Stromberg Ty Clary RG Beaux Limmer -OR- Ty Clary Ryan Winkel RT Noah Gatlin Dalton Wagner

Changes... ~None. ~It's worth noting, though, that Clary started at center against Texas A&M because Stromberg had missed several practices. Stromberg ended up playing most of the game, though. ~Limmer started at right guard against the Aggies, but Clary got some snaps there after moving over from center. However, Limmer played the majority of the snaps. ~Although there is an "or" between him and Clenin, Jones appears to be the backup left guard, as he got a handful of snaps against Texas A&M.

Defensive Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other JACK Dorian Gerald -OR- Zach Williams Mataio Soli DT Jonathan Marshall Taurean Carter DT Isaiah Nichols Xavier Kelly Marcus Miller DE Eric Gregory -OR- Julius Coates WILL Bumper Pool Deon Edwards

MIKE Grant Morgan Hayden Henry Andrew Parker Nickel Greg Brooks Jr. LaDarrius Bishop CB Montaric Brown Malik Chavis BS Joe Foucha Simeon Blair Myles Slusher SS Jalen Catalon Myles Mason

CB Hudson Clark Khari Johnson

Changes... ~After being listed as co-starters with an "or" at the same cornerback spot in last week's depth chart, Brown and Clark are now listed as starters at opposite corner spots. Clark replaces Jerry Jacobs, who opted out last week. ~That has allowed Chavis to reenter the depth chart as Brown's backup. He was listed there earlier in the season, but an apparent injury prevented him from playing when Brown went down, allowing Clark to fill in. ~There is no longer an "or" between Blair and Foucha. Foucha, who has started the last several games, is now the unquestioned starter. ~There is still an "or" at both defensive end spots. Coates found his way back into the starting lineup against Texas A&M after a couple of starts by Gregory. Gerald has been listed with an "or" alongside Williams since going down with an injury in the opener, but he didn't return to action until playing a handful of snaps against the Aggies.

Special Teams Depth Chart Position First Team Second Team Other K A.J. Reed Matthew Phillips P George Caratan -OR- Reid Bauer H Jack Lindsey LS Jordan Silver H.T. Fountain KR De'Vion Warren Treylon Burks PR Treylon Burks Nathan Parodi