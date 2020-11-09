Hogs release Week 7 depth chart for Florida
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer -OR-
|
Ty Clary
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~None.
~However, it's worth noting that Wagner started at right tackle against Tennessee, as Gatlin missed with a presumed injury.
~Also, there is an "or" between Limmer and Clary, but Clary started against Tennessee and played a majority of the snaps.
~There is also an "or" between Jones and Clenin for the backup left guard, but Jones is who got a few snaps in the last couple of games.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~None.
~However, Williams and Gregory started at the jack and defensive end spots against Tennessee. Coates played a lot of snaps, but came off the bench. Gerald is still working his way back from injury, as he played only a handful of snaps for a second straight week.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
George Caratan
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~There is finally a change at punter. After being the primary punter the last three weeks, Bauer is officially listed as the starter. Previously, there was an "or" between him and Caratan.
~Although Caratan is listed as the backup, Sam Loy actually had the first punt against Tennessee and ended up punting twice. He was also the second punter who traveled to the Texas A&M game. Caratan hasn't played since the Auburn game.