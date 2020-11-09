 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 7 depth chart for Florida Gators
Hogs release Week 7 depth chart for Florida

Arkansas travels to No. 6 Florida on Saturday.
Arkansas travels to No. 6 Florida on Saturday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

De'Vion Warren

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Beaux Limmer -OR-

Ty Clary

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~None.

~However, it's worth noting that Wagner started at right tackle against Tennessee, as Gatlin missed with a presumed injury.

~Also, there is an "or" between Limmer and Clary, but Clary started against Tennessee and played a majority of the snaps.

~There is also an "or" between Jones and Clenin for the backup left guard, but Jones is who got a few snaps in the last couple of games.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~None.

~However, Williams and Gregory started at the jack and defensive end spots against Tennessee. Coates played a lot of snaps, but came off the bench. Gerald is still working his way back from injury, as he played only a handful of snaps for a second straight week.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

Reid Bauer

George Caratan

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~There is finally a change at punter. After being the primary punter the last three weeks, Bauer is officially listed as the starter. Previously, there was an "or" between him and Caratan.

~Although Caratan is listed as the backup, Sam Loy actually had the first punt against Tennessee and ended up punting twice. He was also the second punter who traveled to the Texas A&M game. Caratan hasn't played since the Auburn game.

{{ article.author_name }}