 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 8 depth chart for LSU Tigers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 11:46:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 8 depth chart for LSU

Arkansas is scheduled to host LSU on Saturday.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

De'Vion Warren

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin -OR-

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~Clary is officially listed as the starter after previously appearing on the depth chart with an "or" between his and Limmer's names. Limmer did not travel to the Florida game.

~The "or" has moved to right tackle, where Gatlin and Wagner are listed as co-starters. Gatlin missed his second straight game this week because of an injury. Wagner started in his place.

~It's also worth noting that Jones has played a handful of snaps off the bench the last few games, so he is presumably the second-team left guard despite being listed with an "or" alongside Clenin.

~There is still an "or" between Henry and Kern at tight end, but Kern played nearly every snap against Florida. Henry did not play, presumably because of an injury suffered against Tennessee a week earlier.

~Warren is still listed as a starter, but he suffered an injury during the Florida game. It is unclear what his status is for this week.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~None.

~However, it is worth noting a few things...

--There has been an "or" between Gerald and Williams since Gerald got hurt in the opener, but Williams has been the starter each time as Gerald has been limited to only a few snaps each of the last few games.

~There is still an "or" between Gregory and Coates. Gregory started against Florida.

--Edwards is listed as the second-team weak-side linebacker behind Pool, but did not travel to Florida. Instead, walk-on true freshman Jackson Woodard got a few snaps in the game.

--Parker is listed as a third-teamer behind Henry, but played most of the rotational snaps at linebacker against Florida.

--Slusher is listed as a third-team safety behind Blair, but played more than four times as many snaps as Blair in the Florida game.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

Reid Bauer

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

De'Vion Warren

Treylon Burks

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~Loy has finally appeared on the depth chart after seemingly replacing Caratan as the second-team punter a few weeks ago. He has traveled to the last two road games (Texas A&M and Florida) instead of Caratan and even played some against Tennessee.

~However, Loy is still listed with an "or" alongside Caratan.

~As mentioned above, Warren suffered an injury against Florida and his status is unknown.

