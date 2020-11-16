College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Changes...

~Clary is officially listed as the starter after previously appearing on the depth chart with an "or" between his and Limmer's names. Limmer did not travel to the Florida game.

~The "or" has moved to right tackle, where Gatlin and Wagner are listed as co-starters. Gatlin missed his second straight game this week because of an injury. Wagner started in his place.

~It's also worth noting that Jones has played a handful of snaps off the bench the last few games, so he is presumably the second-team left guard despite being listed with an "or" alongside Clenin.

~There is still an "or" between Henry and Kern at tight end, but Kern played nearly every snap against Florida. Henry did not play, presumably because of an injury suffered against Tennessee a week earlier.

~Warren is still listed as a starter, but he suffered an injury during the Florida game. It is unclear what his status is for this week.