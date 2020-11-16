Hogs release Week 8 depth chart for LSU
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Get an annual subscription for 25% off + receive a $75 gift code for NIKE gear. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
De'Vion Warren
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin -OR-
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~Clary is officially listed as the starter after previously appearing on the depth chart with an "or" between his and Limmer's names. Limmer did not travel to the Florida game.
~The "or" has moved to right tackle, where Gatlin and Wagner are listed as co-starters. Gatlin missed his second straight game this week because of an injury. Wagner started in his place.
~It's also worth noting that Jones has played a handful of snaps off the bench the last few games, so he is presumably the second-team left guard despite being listed with an "or" alongside Clenin.
~There is still an "or" between Henry and Kern at tight end, but Kern played nearly every snap against Florida. Henry did not play, presumably because of an injury suffered against Tennessee a week earlier.
~Warren is still listed as a starter, but he suffered an injury during the Florida game. It is unclear what his status is for this week.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~None.
~However, it is worth noting a few things...
--There has been an "or" between Gerald and Williams since Gerald got hurt in the opener, but Williams has been the starter each time as Gerald has been limited to only a few snaps each of the last few games.
~There is still an "or" between Gregory and Coates. Gregory started against Florida.
--Edwards is listed as the second-team weak-side linebacker behind Pool, but did not travel to Florida. Instead, walk-on true freshman Jackson Woodard got a few snaps in the game.
--Parker is listed as a third-teamer behind Henry, but played most of the rotational snaps at linebacker against Florida.
--Slusher is listed as a third-team safety behind Blair, but played more than four times as many snaps as Blair in the Florida game.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
De'Vion Warren
Treylon Burks
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~Loy has finally appeared on the depth chart after seemingly replacing Caratan as the second-team punter a few weeks ago. He has traveled to the last two road games (Texas A&M and Florida) instead of Caratan and even played some against Tennessee.
~However, Loy is still listed with an "or" alongside Caratan.
~As mentioned above, Warren suffered an injury against Florida and his status is unknown.