 Arkansas Razorbacks release 2020 Week 9 depth chart for Missouri Tigers
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 11:35:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Hogs release Week 9 depth chart for Missouri

Arkansas is scheduled to travel to Missouri on Saturday.
Arkansas is scheduled to travel to Missouri on Saturday. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

Feleipe Franks

KJ Jefferson


RB

Rakeem Boyd

Trelon Smith


TE

Hudson Henry -OR-

Blake Kern

WR

Treylon Burks

John David White -OR-

T.J. Hammonds

WR

Trey Knox -OR-

Tyson Morris

WR

Mike Woods

Trey Knox


LT

Myron Cunningham

Noah Gatlin

LG

Brady Latham

Shane Clenin -OR-

Luke Jones

C

Ricky Stromberg

Ty Clary

RG

Ty Clary

Beaux Limmer

Ryan Winkel

RT

Noah Gatlin -OR-

Dalton Wagner

Changes...

~The only change is at wide receiver, as De'Vion Warren is officially removed from the depth chart after tearing his ACL against Florida. There is now an "or" at his spot with Knox and Morris. Knox - who is also listed as a backup to Woods - got the start against LSU.

~There is still an "or" at right tackle. Gatlin has missed the last couple of games with a presumed concussion, allowing Wagner to start.

~There is also still an "or" for the backup left guard spot, but Jones has played a handful of snaps the last few games and Clenin has not. That seems to indicate Jones is the actual backup.

~Despite the "or" at tight end, Henry started and played more snaps than Kern against LSU.

~Boyd was among several players who missed the LSU game because of COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear if he'll be back for the Missouri game. Smith started in his place.

Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

JACK

Dorian Gerald -OR-

Zach Williams

Mataio Soli

DT

Jonathan Marshall

Taurean Carter

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Xavier Kelly

Marcus Miller

DE

Eric Gregory -OR-

Julius Coates

WILL

Bumper Pool

Deon Edwards


MIKE

Grant Morgan

Hayden Henry

Andrew Parker

Nickel

Greg Brooks Jr.

LaDarrius Bishop

CB

Montaric Brown

Malik Chavis

BS

Joe Foucha

Simeon Blair

Myles Slusher

SS

Jalen Catalon

Myles Mason


CB

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson

Changes...

~None.

~Although there were no changes, it's worth noting that several players listed on the depth chart did not play against LSU because of presumed COVID-19 protocols: Gerald, Williams, Nichols, Kelly, Gregory, Coates, Edwards and Blair. It is unknown if they will be available against Missouri.

~Because of the absences on the defensive line, Carter moved to defensive end and started, with Soli starting at the other defensive end spot. Players like Eric Thomas Jr., Enoch Jackson and Jashaud Stewart also got playing time.

~It's also worth noting that Catalon will not be able to play in the first half against Missouri because of the targeting penalty he received in the second half against LSU.

Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

A.J. Reed

Matthew Phillips

P

Reid Bauer

George Caratan -OR-

Sam Loy

H

Jack Lindsey

LS

Jordan Silver

H.T. Fountain

KR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

PR

Treylon Burks

Nathan Parodi

Changes...

~With Warren out with a torn ACL, he has officially been replaced by Parodi as the second deep returner on kickoffs on the depth chart.

~There is still an "or" between Caratan and Loy, but Loy appears to be the backup punter.

