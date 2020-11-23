Hogs release Week 9 depth chart for Missouri
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
Feleipe Franks
|
KJ Jefferson
|
|
RB
|
Rakeem Boyd
|
Trelon Smith
|
|
TE
|
Hudson Henry -OR-
|
Blake Kern
|
WR
|
Treylon Burks
|
John David White -OR-
|
T.J. Hammonds
|
WR
|
Trey Knox -OR-
|
Tyson Morris
|
WR
|
Mike Woods
|
Trey Knox
|
|
LT
|
Myron Cunningham
|
Noah Gatlin
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Shane Clenin -OR-
|
Luke Jones
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Ty Clary
|
RG
|
Ty Clary
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Ryan Winkel
|
RT
|
Noah Gatlin -OR-
|
Dalton Wagner
Changes...
~The only change is at wide receiver, as De'Vion Warren is officially removed from the depth chart after tearing his ACL against Florida. There is now an "or" at his spot with Knox and Morris. Knox - who is also listed as a backup to Woods - got the start against LSU.
~There is still an "or" at right tackle. Gatlin has missed the last couple of games with a presumed concussion, allowing Wagner to start.
~There is also still an "or" for the backup left guard spot, but Jones has played a handful of snaps the last few games and Clenin has not. That seems to indicate Jones is the actual backup.
~Despite the "or" at tight end, Henry started and played more snaps than Kern against LSU.
~Boyd was among several players who missed the LSU game because of COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear if he'll be back for the Missouri game. Smith started in his place.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
JACK
|
Dorian Gerald -OR-
|
Zach Williams
|
Mataio Soli
|
DT
|
Jonathan Marshall
|
Taurean Carter
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Xavier Kelly
|
Marcus Miller
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory -OR-
|
Julius Coates
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Deon Edwards
|
|
MIKE
|
Grant Morgan
|
Hayden Henry
|
Andrew Parker
|
Nickel
|
Greg Brooks Jr.
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
CB
|
Montaric Brown
|
Malik Chavis
|
BS
|
Joe Foucha
|
Simeon Blair
|
Myles Slusher
|
SS
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Myles Mason
|
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
Changes...
~None.
~Although there were no changes, it's worth noting that several players listed on the depth chart did not play against LSU because of presumed COVID-19 protocols: Gerald, Williams, Nichols, Kelly, Gregory, Coates, Edwards and Blair. It is unknown if they will be available against Missouri.
~Because of the absences on the defensive line, Carter moved to defensive end and started, with Soli starting at the other defensive end spot. Players like Eric Thomas Jr., Enoch Jackson and Jashaud Stewart also got playing time.
~It's also worth noting that Catalon will not be able to play in the first half against Missouri because of the targeting penalty he received in the second half against LSU.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
A.J. Reed
|
Matthew Phillips
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
George Caratan -OR-
|
Sam Loy
|
H
|
Jack Lindsey
|
LS
|
Jordan Silver
|
H.T. Fountain
|
KR
|
Treylon Burks
Nathan Parodi
|
PR
|
Treylon Burks
|
Nathan Parodi
Changes...
~With Warren out with a torn ACL, he has officially been replaced by Parodi as the second deep returner on kickoffs on the depth chart.
~There is still an "or" between Caratan and Loy, but Loy appears to be the backup punter.