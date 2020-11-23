College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Changes...

~The only change is at wide receiver, as De'Vion Warren is officially removed from the depth chart after tearing his ACL against Florida. There is now an "or" at his spot with Knox and Morris. Knox - who is also listed as a backup to Woods - got the start against LSU.

~There is still an "or" at right tackle. Gatlin has missed the last couple of games with a presumed concussion, allowing Wagner to start.

~There is also still an "or" for the backup left guard spot, but Jones has played a handful of snaps the last few games and Clenin has not. That seems to indicate Jones is the actual backup.

~Despite the "or" at tight end, Henry started and played more snaps than Kern against LSU.

~Boyd was among several players who missed the LSU game because of COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear if he'll be back for the Missouri game. Smith started in his place.