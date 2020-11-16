College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Get an annual subscription for 25% off + receive a $75 gift code for NIKE gear. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play three in-state schools in an eight-day stretch as part of its non-conference schedule in women’s basketball this season, the UA announced Monday.

The Razorbacks will host Central Arkansas and UAPB on Dec. 13 and 21, respectively, sandwiched around a road trip to Little Rock on Dec. 19. Those are three of 10 non-conference games that complete their 26-game regular-season slate.

Mike Neighbors will begin his fourth season at Arkansas on Nov. 25. The Razorbacks will play a men’s-women’s doubleheader that day beginning with the women hosting Oral Roberts at 11 a.m. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas legend Lee Mayberry, who is an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles.

Following that game, Arkansas - which is ranked 14th in the preseason AP Poll - travels to Fort Myers, Fla., for the Gulf Coast Showcase. It will play Wake Forest, host school Florida Gulf Coast and Maryland.

Other than that trip, the Razorbacks’ non-conference schedule mirrors the men’s in that the remaining seven schools come from bordering states.

In addition to the opener against Oral Roberts (from Oklahoma) and three-game stretch against in-state schools, Arkansas will host ULM (from Louisiana) and Baylor (from Texas) and travel to SMU (in Texas).

That Baylor matchup is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and serves as the highlight of the slate, as the Bears are ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Poll.

Arkansas opens conference play on the road at Kentucky on Dec. 31 before returning to Bud Walton Arena for its SEC home opener against Missouri on Jan. 3.