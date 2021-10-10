Hogs remain in top 20 despite 2nd loss

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A second straight loss has resulted in Arkansas falling in the rankings.

The Razorbacks dropped a wild 52-51 game at Ole Miss on Saturday and fell four spots to No. 17 in the AP Poll and three spots to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Auburn, which visits Fayetteville this Saturday, fell out of the top 25 of both polls after a 34-10 loss to Georgia, which moved up to No. 1 thanks to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers are, however, the top team receiving votes in each poll.

That means Arkansas will avoid a fourth straight top-25 matchup, which would have been the longest such streak in school history. It will also be just the third unranked opponent - out of seven games - for the Razorbacks this season.

After beating Arkansas, Ole Miss jumped up to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, after being No. 17 in both polls last week. It is one of seven ranked SEC teams this week, joining Georgia (No. 1/No. 1), Alabama (No. 5/No. 5), Kentucky (No. 11/No. 11), Florida (No. 20/No. 17), Arkansas (No. 17/No. 19) and Texas A&M (No. 21/No. 18).

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.