Hogs replenish WR room with '22 class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a lot of production to replace at wide receiver next season.

First-team All-SEC selection Treylon Burks has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and super seniors Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren are out of eligibility after the Outback Bowl.

That trio combined for all but two of the Razorbacks’ wide receiver starts this season and accounted for well over half of their total receptions and receiving yards, with Burks being the biggest chunk of that.

It was a significant are of need in Arkansas’ 2022 class and head coach Sam Pittman and his staff managed to address it by signing three highly touted high school prospects. Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo are four-star in-state recruits also in the Rivals250, while Sam Mbake is a 5.7 three-star recruit.

“Those guys I think are very talented,” Pittman said. “They're all a little bit different, but we wanted to stay as big as we possibly could in length so we could win one-on-one contested balls, but Sategna was just so fast and, to be honest with you, very physical for his size and can win a one-on-one battle.”