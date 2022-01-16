Hogs reverse LSU portal pipeline, land talented CB from Tigers

After seeing a pair of its own defensive backs transfer to LSU, Arkansas nabbed one from the Tigers on Sunday.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who started six games at LSU this season, has announced he’ll continue his college career with the Razorbacks. His decision followed an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

It is the second LSU transfer Arkansas has landed this offseason, as it also signed defensive end Landon Jackson last month. Safety Joe Foucha and nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. have gone the other direction, joining the Tigers after being multi-year starters for the Razorbacks.

With the departures of Foucha and Brooks, as well as star cornerback Montaric Brown (NFL Draft), Arkansas was in the market for secondary help and found just that in McGlothern.

Finishing the season with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception, McGlothern played 523 total defensive snaps this season and earned a 69.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

As a true freshman last season, he played on defense in only four games - totaling 137 snaps - but appeared on special teams in three others. His role on special teams was quite large at the end of the year, playing on five different units.

Even though he exceeded the four-game limit to retain redshirt status in 2020, McGlothern has three years of eligibility remaining because of eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. He’ll likely be listed as a junior this year and a senior the following season, but he could play as a “super senior” in 2024.

Coming out of Klein Oak High in the Houston area, McGlothern was a 5.9 four-star recruit and No. 126 overall prospect in the Class of 2020. He actually took an official visit to Arkansas, but ultimately signed with LSU over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and several others.

The Razorbacks have now landed three players from the portal this offseason, as McGlothern joins Jackson, Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

Assuming unsigned safety commit Myles Rowser signs next month, which is expected, Arkansas now has room for only three more players in its 2022 class. It will likely use those remaining spots on more transfers.

The Razorbacks were named one of four finalists for Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and one of five finalists for Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player, but the latter of those two committed to Baylor.