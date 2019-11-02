FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had no answer for Kylin Hill and Mississippi State’s rushing attack Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs piled up 460 yards on the ground in their 54-24 blowout win over the Razorbacks inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“We knew they were a run-first football team and that was…(a running back) that led the league in rushing,” head coach Chad Morris said. “And it was evident that we couldn’t stop the run today. Very disappointed in that.”

It was apparent early on that Arkansas was going to have a hard time slowing down Mississippi State.

Despite being ranked 88th nationally in total offense coming into the game, the Bulldogs needed just 17 plays to cover 162 yards and score a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

Making that even worse is the fact that Mississippi State had been struggling mightily with slow starts, scoring only four total first-quarter touchdowns in its last eight SEC games dating back to last season.

“I just felt like overall as a defense, we just tackled poorly today,” linebacker De’Jon Harris said. “This was probably one of our worst tackling games we've had, and we've been poor basically all year, really.”