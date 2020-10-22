When the Hogs win, you win! Get 70% off a new annual subscription and get a giftcode to BreakingT.com on us with code: SECWIN New Users | Registered Users

FAYETTEVILLE — Although it has shown some flashes, Arkansas’ offense has experienced growing pains through the first four weeks of the season.

One reason it hasn’t fully taken off under first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is the Razorbacks’ run game has fallen well short of expectations.

Entering its open date, Arkansas is averaging just 102.3 rushing yards per game and 2.6 yards per attempt. Those figures rank 12th and 13th in the SEC, respectively. It wasn’t until Rakeem Boyd’s 1-yard plunge against Ole Miss that the Razorbacks found the end zone on the ground.

Perhaps most alarming, though, is the lack of explosive plays Arkansas has gotten in the run game. It is one of only three FBS teams - among the 77 that have played - without a single carry of at least 20 yards and only 10.3 percent of its runs have gained at least 10 yards, which ranks 12th in the SEC, according to SECStatCat.com.

That is a step back from last season, when the Razorbacks had virtually no passing threat but still managed to pick up at least 10 yards on 14.7 percent of their runs. In fact, their run game depended on explosive plays, as more than a third of their rushing touchdowns came on Boyd runs of 50-plus yards.

Having to face Georgia’s stout defense - which has the lowest missed tackle percentage in the conference - in Week 1 and then Boyd’s injury the following week, causing him to miss the Auburn game, has likely contributed to those struggles.

However, speaking to the media after practice Tuesday, senior Ty Clary said the offensive line has taken the blame for the lack of explosive runs.

“The O-line, the guys in the group, really want to put an emphasis on creating those big plays and executing the blocking assignments to the whistle so we can make those plays happen,” Clary said. “We’re kind of taking this week to obviously look at A&M, our next opponent, but also take a look at ourselves and really try and fix this issue and create something.”

Taking a closer look at the numbers, Clary might have a point. According to SECStatCat.com, the Razorbacks are averaging just 1.72 yards before contact on runs this season, which ranks 10th in the conference. Last season, despite constant criticism of the offensive line, they were third in that category at 2.77 yards.

It’s also worth noting, though, that the running backs haven’t done much to help them out. Arkansas is dead last in the SEC with only 1.88 yards after contact after ranking 11th at 2.60 yards after contact last season.

With an extra week to prepare for Texas A&M - and for Boyd to get healthier - Clary sounded like he still believes in the star running back’s ability to create explosive plays on the ground.

“Rakeem works super hard,” Clary said. “He really wants to run the ball and he's a really hard runner. The O-line, we have to start executing better, I think. … We have to give (the running backs) an opportunity to make a play."

The Razorbacks’ lone preseason All-SEC selection, Boyd has only 88 yards on 33 carries this season. His 2.7-yard average is well below the 6.1 yards he averaged his first two years in Fayetteville.

He is 45 yards shy of becoming the 18th player in school history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in his career - which would also mean passing the likes of Ike Forte, Barry Foster and Gary Anderson on the UA’s all-time rushing list.

With Boyd banged up, Trelon Smith has performed admirably for the Razorbacks. He’s proven to be a threat in the passing game and is capable on the ground, but his 3.9-yard average ranks last among 13 SEC running backs with at least 40 carries.