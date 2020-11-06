College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The schedule for Eric Musselman's season season at Arkansas is officially complete.

A day after the Razorbacks revealed their nine-game non-conference slate, the SEC announced their 18 conference games Friday.

Arkansas will open its conference slate on the road against Auburn on Dec. 30, before returning to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 2 for its home SEC opener against Missouri.

The SEC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Auburn, Missouri, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will face the other eight SEC teams just once, with half of them at home and half on the road.

The complete schedule is below...