 Arkansas Razorback's SEC schedule released, completing 2020-21 hoops slate
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 10:14:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas will open the 2020-21 men's basketball season on Nov. 25.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

FAYETTEVILLE -- The schedule for Eric Musselman's season season at Arkansas is officially complete.

A day after the Razorbacks revealed their nine-game non-conference slate, the SEC announced their 18 conference games Friday.

Arkansas will open its conference slate on the road against Auburn on Dec. 30, before returning to Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 2 for its home SEC opener against Missouri.

The SEC schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Auburn, Missouri, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will face the other eight SEC teams just once, with half of them at home and half on the road.

The complete schedule is below...

Arkansas' 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 25 - vs. Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, Nov. 28 - vs. North Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 2 - vs. UT-Arlington

Saturday, Dec. 5 - vs. Lipscomb

Tuesday, Dec. 8 - at Tulsa

Saturday, Dec. 12 - vs. UCA

Sunday, Dec. 20 - vs. Oral Roberts

Tuesday, Dec. 22 - vs. Abilene Christian

Wednesday, Dec. 30 - at Auburn*

Saturday, Jan. 2 - vs. Missouri*

Wednesday, Jan. 6 - at Tennessee*

Saturday, Jan. 9 - vs. Georgia*

Wednesday, Jan. 13 - at LSU*

Saturday, Jan. 16 - at Alabama*

Wednesday, Jan. 20 - vs. Auburn*

Saturday, Jan. 23 - at Vanderbilt*

Wednesday, Jan. 27 - vs. Ole Miss*

Saturday, Jan. 30 - at Oklahoma State^

Tuesday, Feb. 2 - vs. Mississippi State*

Saturday, Feb. 6 - vs. Texas A&M*

Tuesday, Feb. 9 - at Kentucky*

Saturday, Feb. 13 - at Missouri*

Tuesday, Feb. 16 - vs. Florida*

Saturday, Feb. 20 - at Texas A&M*

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - vs. Alabama*

Saturday, Feb. 27 - vs. LSU*

Tuesday, March 2 - at South Carolina*

March 10-14 - SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.)

Home games in bold

*SEC game

^Big 12/SEC Challenge

{{ article.author_name }}