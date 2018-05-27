FAYETTEVILLE -- For the second straight year and seventh time in school history, Arkansas will host an NCAA Tournament regional next weekend, the NCAA announced Sunday via Twitter.

The Razorbacks were one of 16 teams announced as hosts, with the 1-16 seeds and full bracket set to be revealed at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Most projections have Arkansas as a top-eight national seed, which means it would also host a super regional - something it has only done in 2004 and 2015 - if it gets through the regional round.

Arkansas enters the postseason with a 39-18 overall record. That includes an 18-12 mark in conference play, which was good for a share of the SEC West division title.

It will be the second time the Razorbacks have hosted a regional in consecutive years, with the only other time coming in 2006 and 2007. They failed to reach the super regionals each of those seasons.

Three other SEC teams were selected as regional hosts and all three - Florida, Ole Miss and Georgia - are expected to join Arkansas as top-eight seeds, which would mark just the second time a single conference received that many. The SEC also did it in 2016.

In previous years, only the top eight regional hosts received a national seed and they were paired with the other regionals based on geography.

That is changing this year, with the baseball tournament moving to the softball model that includes teams being seeded 1-16, so it is hard to speculate which of the other regionals might be paired with the Fayetteville Regional.

Complete List of Regional Hosts

-Arkansas

-Clemson

-Coastal Carolina

-East Carolina

-Florida

-Florida State

-Georgia

-Minnesota

-North Carolina

-North Carolina State

-Ole Miss

-Oregon State

-Stanford

-Stetson

-Texas

-Texas Tech