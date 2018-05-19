On the final day of the regular season, Arkansas lost its hold on an outright SEC West division title and the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ loss at Georgia coupled with Ole Miss’ 10-8 win over Alabama on Saturday means they will be co-champions in the division, with the Rebels getting the higher seed because they hold the tiebreaker by winning their series against Arkansas earlier in the season.

Although they still receive a bye into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks fall to the No. 4 seed. They have the same conference record as Georgia, but the Bulldogs hold the tiebreaker by winning this weekend's series.

Arkansas will play in the final game Wednesday, with first pitch likely to be around 8-8:30 p.m., and it’ll face the winner of the first-round single-elimination game between No. 5 seed South Carolina and No. 12 seed Missouri.

Arkansas won two of three games against the Gamecocks last month, but they were the only SEC team to win a game at Baum Stadium this season.

If the Tigers win that matchup, they would play Arkansas for the first time this season. The last time the two schools met in baseball was last year in Columbia, Mo., with the Razorbacks winning a Sunday rubber match to take the series.

As the No. 4 seed, Arkansas is on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 seed Florida, which won the national championship last season, has been ranked No. 1 most of this season and won the overall regular-season SEC title.