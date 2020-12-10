HawgBeat - Hogs should play with nothing to lose versus No. 1 Alabama

The Razorbacks welcome No.1 Alabama to Fayetteville on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff and though the Hogs have made improvements in almost every category this season, this matchup has about as much intrigue as a Hallmark Christmas movie (except the new one starring Mario Lopez as KFC's Colonel Sanders, which is obviously very intriguing).

Despite reaching three wins in SEC play, which Arkansas hasn't achieved since 2016, Vegas still has the spread identical to last year's at Alabama -32.

It's not as much of an indictment on the Razorbacks as it is a compliment to the Tide who've put up a minimum of 38 points in each of their nine wins this season–including 41 against Georgia and two 63-point games. Nick Saban's defense has also tightened up to finish the year with a combined 33 points scored against them in the last four games.

With the expectations low for Arkansas, the regular season finale is the perfect time to just let it rip, even if that's not how the team's viewing it.

"It’s another SEC game and we’re just going to go out there and play our fundamental ball like we know how. And just be that blue-collar team," Treylon Burks said this week. "Whatever the outcome is the outcome, but we’re not just going to go out there as we don’t have nothing to lose because it’s a lot to lose."

Even if Barry Odom does his best scheming, Kendal Briles' offense is going to need some huge plays and a minimum of six scores to stay in the game with the Tide.

Besides potential player injury, there's literally nothing for the Hogs to lose in this game and everything to gain. To finish within even two scores would be a major positive for anyone who cheers for the Razorbacks.

"Going into the Alabama game this weekend, we're all just trying to play our best," Arkansas offensive lineman Myron Cunningham said Tuesday. "Playing the No. 1 ranked team in the country is an opportunity for everyone, and I think we're going to take advantage of it."

As explained by HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson, Arkansas is essentially guaranteed a bowl bid this year. The SEC is expecting to fill all nine of their tie-in bowl games and with Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia pegged for New Year's Six or the CFP, there's certainly room for the Razorbacks even with a 3-7 record.

What does letting it rip look like for the Hogs? Well, with either Feleipe Franks or KJ Jefferson starting on Saturday, it means a lot of shots downfield to Treylon Burks and Mike Woods. Franks' downfield attempt percentage on the season is around 11%, why not make it 20% versus the Tide?

Alabama's strongest defensive element is their run defense, limiting opponents to 116 rushing yards per game, so the Razorbacks shouldn't expect another 100+ game from Trelon Smith this weekend. If they can get creative with Smith and TJ Hammonds out of the backfield, that might be enough to draw the defenders in enough to take big shots periodically throughout the game.

This will be Arkansas's 14th matchup versus the No. 1 team in the nation since 2005–eight of them were against Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.