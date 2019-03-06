Just last night, after the Hogs' third spring football practice, Chad Morris informed the media that two-time SEC leading tackler, linebacker De'Jon "Scoota" Harris will miss the rest of spring football and will be getting surgery on his foot to correct a fracture from last season.

Linebacker was already a big position of need after the Razorbacks missed on two prospects, Lakia Henry and Chris Russell, on National Signing Day, but now with Harris's injury, the team is even more depleted there.

The situation is a bit worrisome, there are now just six healthy scholarship linebackers practicing this spring and it's been pretty quiet as far as the search for a grad transfer or transfer addition goes.

So far, there's just been one grad transfer that publicly seems to be on the radar, Katron "Tron" Folsom, an immediately eligible grad transfer from Troy where he was All-Sunbelt Second Team both his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons.

Folsom has been followed by a good number of Arkansas coaches and staff but Kentucky could also be a contender with his former position coach now in Lexington. Since announcing his decision to leave Troy for his fifth year, Folsom has been followed by coaches from Arkansas, Alabama, Liberty, Pitt, UTSA, Oklahoma State, FAU and more.

He was a 2-star safety coming out of Bacon County High School in Georgia where he played five different positions, running back, wide receiver and all over the secondary.

Folsom has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in a total of 38 games for Troy over the past three seasons. In 2018, Folsom recorded 9.0 tackles for a loss among his 82 total tackles for the Trojans last season. He also had three sacks and two interceptions, one pick six. Folsom's PFF grade in 2017 was just above a 90, which is very good, but it dipped down to 81.4 in 2018, mostly due to a low tackling grade average caused by 11 missed tackles.

Folsom has played against one SEC team in his career, recording a respectable 66 PFF grade against LSU in 2017.

There are several more immediately eligible linebackers in the NCAA transfer portal but none have the experience and skill that Folsom has and it doesn't appear any of them have interest from the Arkansas staff yet.

Chad Morris has said it time and time again, he's not going to just take players if they aren't the right fit, but pretty soon this linebacker group is going to need more bodies, great fit or not.