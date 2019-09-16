FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is shuffling its starting offensive line this week, but for the first time in a while, it’s not forced by an injury.

Instead, the Razorbacks feel confident enough in their depth up front that they’re taking Myron Cunningham out of the starting lineup and will use him as a backup swing tackle to give Colton Jackson and Dalton Wagner breaks.

Head coach Chad Morris said that Cunningham would move back to guard if Austin Capps or Ricky Stromberg went down with an injury, but he and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock believe he’s more of a tackle.

“It just seems like towards the end of the game those guys kind of get gassed a little bit,” Craddock said. “I think that being able to move Myron and take some plays off those guys, I think you’ll see a dramatic improvement late in the game and in the fourth quarter.”

This move was actually made possible by an injury, as Capps suffered an ankle injury late in the season-opening win over Portland State. It kept him out of the Ole Miss game, which forced the Razorbacks to start Stromberg.