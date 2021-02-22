College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The NET rankings can sometimes produce funky results and Arkansas got a taste of that last week.

Even with another Quadrant 1 victory by beating Florida on Tuesday and then not playing this weekend, the Razorbacks fell two spots from where they were a week ago to No. 26.

Making the drop even more peculiar, Arkansas actually gained two Q1 wins over the last seven days.

Thanks to its upset win at Tennessee, Kentucky jumped 12 spots - the biggest movement in the SEC - to No. 64. That means the Wildcats are well within the top-75 range for the Razorbacks’ win at Rupp to move up a quadrant.

Throw in the aforementioned takedown of the Gators and Arkansas is suddenly 4-4 in the all-important Q1 games. It is also 4-1 in Q2 games, with the lone loss being a loss to Missouri inside Bud Walton Arena. That could move back into the Q1 category if the Tigers - who are currently No. 39 - creep back into the top 30.

However, it’s worth keeping an eye on Auburn. A loss at LSU moved resulted in it falling six spots to No. 71, putting it in danger of falling outside of the top 75. That would bump Arkansas’ Q1 (on the road) and Q2 (at home) wins over the Tigers down a quadrant.

The Razorbacks already saw that happen with one of their non-conference opponents, as Abilene Christian moved down to No. 77, making it a Q3 win instead of Q2. Luckily for Arkansas, North Texas held steady at No. 72 to remain a Q2 win.

Looking ahead, Arkansas has two Q1 opportunities this week with home games against Alabama (No. 8) and LSU (No. 27). It is scheduled to finish the season at South Carolina (No. 119), which would be a Q2 opportunity, pending any potential makeup games against Texas A&M.

You can find a complete rundown of the SEC and Arkansas’ non-conference opponents below, with their movement from last week in parentheses…