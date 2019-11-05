FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has suspended sophomore Reggie Chaney indefinitely, head coach Eric Musselman announced via a statement Tuesday evening.



The forward from Tulsa will be able to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension, according to the release. The news comes just two hours before the Razorbacks’ 2019-20 season opener against Rice.



As a true freshman, Chaney appeared in every game and made a pair of starts. He averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes.



His absence is a blow to the Razorbacks because, at 6-foot-8, he’s tied with Ethan Henderson as the tallest eligible scholarship player on this year’s roster.



In Arkansas’ annual Red-White game and two exhibitions against UALR and Southwestern Oklahoma State, Chaney was the third leading scorer with 35 points and second leading rebounder with 17. He led all players with 19 points in the Red-White game.



He shot 13 of 19 (68.4 percent) from the floor in those games and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line. That is an improvement from his 55.3 field goal percentage last season and a significant improvement at the charity stripe, where he shot 51.5 percent as a freshman.



A three-star power forward and the No. 149 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, Chaney played his senior season at Findlay Prep in Nevada after beginning his high school career at Frisco Liberty in Texas. He chose Arkansas over offers from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Wichita State and others.