Hogs, Tigers will likely lean on run game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Missouri share one thing in common on offense: running the ball is vital to success. The Hogs use a stable of four talented backs, while the Tigers feed senior Tyler Badie.

In four of the Tigers’ six victories this season, Badie has eclipsed 200 rushing yards. He is the SEC’s leading rusher - and ranks fourth nationally - with 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he was recently named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

“He's really good, he's shifty, fast, sees the field really well,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “He'll cut back on you. He stays on track on that stretch play they run. He stays on track until the last minute. It doesn't seem like he ever has a bad read.”

Not only does Badie take on the bulk of the offensive production on the ground, he is the team’s top target in the passing game as well. He leads the team with 53 receptions and four receiving touchdowns to go along with 335 receiving yards on the year.