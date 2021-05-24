Hogs to host 2023 Kansas quarterback

Junior football prospects all over the country are itching to hit the road and explore the programs that have sent them offers over the last year. The dead period, which has kept recruiting virtual since last March, is due to be lifted on June 1.

Recruits are locking in unofficial visit plans and camp dates to get some real face time with the Arkansas coaching staff, including Maize (KS) quarterback Avery Johnson. Offered by the Hogs just last month, Johnson is now the second 2023 QB offer to disclose a visit to Fayetteville to HawgBeat. Mississippi QB Victor Sutton will get on the Hill a few days after Johnson.

