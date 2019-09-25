FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues to drum up excitement surrounding its basketball program as it enters the Eric Musselman era.

A few weeks after playing their annual Red-White game inside Barnhill Arena, the Razorbacks will unveil Nolan Richardson Court before their first exhibition game - a matchup with in-state foe UALR on Oct. 20.

The new court will bear the name of Richardson, who led Arkansas to three Final Four appearances and the 1994 national championship, completing a resolution unanimously approved by the UA Board of Trustees in March.

Other details of the design are not yet known, but athletics director Hunter Yurachek has teased the fan base by asking for suggestions on Twitter, leading to speculation of a return of the Slobbering Hog logo.

It will also be the first time Arkansas has played an in-state opponent in men’s basketball since needing overtime to beat Arkansas State 67-64 in the 1987 NIT.

Yurachek loosened the school’s decades-long policy against playing in-state schools in all sports more than a year ago, opening the door to games against other schools in the University of Arkansas system - UALR and UAPB. The Razorbacks have since played those schools in baseball, softball men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball, with future games scheduled in football and women’s basketball.

Exhibition games are typically meant to be played against lower-division schools - such as DII Southwestern Oklahoma State, which it will host at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 - but Arkansas received a waiver from the NCAA to play UALR because it is a charity event.

All proceeds from the game will benefit Arkansans impacted by flooding in the spring. Tickets are not included in the 2019-20 season ticket package. They are $10, with seating on a first-come, first-served general admission basis with the exception of suites, court-side seats and seats reserved by the athletics department.

The game is scheduled for the day following the Razorbacks’ home football game against Auburn. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., but doors open at 1:30 p.m. and it is recommended to be at Bud Walton Arena by 2:30 p.m. for the ceremony.