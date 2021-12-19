Hogs' top pass rusher arrested for DWI

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police responded to a call at 1:11 a.m. and found Williams asleep in his vehicle - which was running and in park - in the McDonald's drive thru on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a copy of the arrest report obtained by HawgBeat via a Freedom of Information request.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined he was too intoxicated to drive, at which point he was placed under arrest, according to the arrest report.

Upon arrival at the Washington County Jail, where he was booked at 1:50 a.m., Williams submitted to a Breathalyzer test that revealed a BAC of .09, according to the arrest report. The legal limit in Arkansas in .08.

According to the Washington County Jail’s online intake report, Williams was released on a $765 bond about three hours later, at 4:46 a.m.

It is unknown if Williams’ arrest will impact his availability for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, but it would be a significant blow to the Razorbacks if he doesn’t play.

Williams has been by far Arkansas’ best pass rusher this season. The Missouri transfer has started every game and leads the team with 6 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he generated a team-high 36 pressures - four times as many as the next defensive end.