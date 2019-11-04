FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is making another change at quarterback.

After leading a couple of long touchdown drives off the bench against Alabama and Mississippi State, redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones will start behind center in the Razorbacks’ matchup with Western Kentucky on Saturday.

True freshman KJ Jefferson, who made his collegiate debut against the Bulldogs, will also get playing time.

“The moment has not been too big for him,” Morris said about Jones. “I think he did a great job coming out and playing with grit and toughness and just providing a lift. I think he’ll play really well. I’ve watched him from high school and to where he is now and just his development.”

On a day when Arkansas had the ball for less than 20 minutes, Jones led the offense on a 12-play, 59-yard drive that lasted six and a half minutes and was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods.

Including his playing time the week before, Jones has completed 10 of 16 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also run for 17 yards on eight carries.