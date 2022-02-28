Hogs will get Junior Day visit from talented safety from Alabama
When he was hired last month, one of Dominique Bowman’s first tasks was to hit the recruiting trail.
That included sorting through all of the defensive backs previously offered by his predecessor, Sam Carter, and figuring out which were still worth pursuing.
One of them that made the cut was TJ Metcalf, a 2023 three-star safety at Pinson Valley High in Alabama. He tweeted about his re-offer from the Razorbacks on Feb. 10.
“It’s pretty big for me to be one of the first ones that he reached out to,” Metcalf told HawgBeat. “That’s pretty big to me, with him being the new coach there and he’s reaching out. That plays a big role.”
Despite the pair starting from scratch, it sounds as though they’ve quickly developed a relationship. Just last week, Metcalf tweeted a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation he had with Bowman and added that Arkansas was showing “real love.”
He echoed those sentiments when HawgBeat caught up with him the next day.
