FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson’s status for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State is in question after he took a hit to the head in the fourth quarter of last week’s contest.

“He has some mild symptoms,” head coach Sam Pittman said in a press conference Monday. “Those are things that our doctors look at. Each kid is a little bit different with how they react. We've had guys back within 3-4 days. We've had guys out for 27 days. He's kind of a wait-and-see.”

Pittman did not specify what kind of symptoms Jefferson has. Later, he was explicitly asked if the starting quarterback is in concussion protocol, to which he responded, “I didn’t say that.”

Members of the media were explicitly asked not to report on Jefferson's availability at Monday's practice as a condition of maintaining viewing portions of practice. Click here to watch video of the rest of the quarterbacks at practice.

What is publicly known is that Jefferson did not finish the game against Alabama. Redshirt senior Cade Fortin stepped under center for the play immediately after Jefferson exited the game, returned to the sideline for the next play and led the offense on the remaining two drives.

Pittman expressed confidence in Fortin, who transferred from South Florida during the offseason after spending two seasons with the Bulls.

“We’re very confident with him in practice,” Pittman said. “He’s done really well in the two-minute situations. He’s a good quarterback and he has experience.”

Beyond Fortin, Arkansas intends to use redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby, who has been listed on the depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback all season, as a quarterback, rather than a wideout, Pittman said.

“Certainly the plan for him to play wide receiver has not been even what I thought it would be,” Pittman said. “But the plan is for him to play quarterback.”

The Razorbacks will get a better idea of who their signal caller will be after practicing Wednesday, Pittman said.

“They have to do something on Wednesday or we pretty much count them out for the game,” Pittman said.

Pittman will address the media again before Wednesday’s practice, so it could be Saturday until the team reveals who will start under center. The Hogs and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.