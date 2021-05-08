 Arkansas Razorbacks win series opener vs. Georgia Bulldogs in shutout fashion again
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 02:41:12 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Hogs win series opener in shutout fashion again

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Sign up today at get your first 3 months for just $5 w/code HB345
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Patrick Wicklander turned in another solid start for Arkansas on Friday.
Patrick Wicklander turned in another solid start for Arkansas on Friday. (SEC Media Portal)

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE — When the rain finally cleared, Arkansas did just enough at the plate to complement another fantastic pitching performance Friday night.

The Razorbacks scratched across a run in the second inning and added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to beat Georgia 3-0 in front of their largest crowd of the season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The official attendance was 7,645, as COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and capacity was increased, and those who waited out the 1.5-hour rain delay before the game were treated to a classic SEC series-opener.

It wasn’t until Robert Moore’s blooper fell in center field with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning that Arkansas had any type of breathing room.

Even that didn’t come easy, though. The star sophomore actually fell behind 0-2 and had to fight off a couple of foul balls before finally hitting Collin Caldwell’s 2-2 pitch. Luckily for the Razorbacks, it found grass and drove in two to make it 3-0.

“I just trusted the approach and was able to foul off some good pitches,” Moore said. “I didn't hit it hard, but I was able to stay through one and stay up the middle with a breaking ball and good things happened."

Head coach Dave Van Horn described it as an “outstanding” at bat, especially considering it featured a length mound visit between Caldwell and catcher Fernando Gonzalez.

“It was just a clutch at bat and a big part of the game,” Van Horn said. “We knew it was going to be a fight in the ninth. To score two more runs was huge for us.”

Moore was also part of the Razorbacks’ first run of the game. He smoked a one-out double into left field in the second inning and then scored when Casey Opitz followed with a hard-hit double down the left field line.

The back-to-back doubles proved to be the last hits Georgia starter Liam Sullivan allowed in his six innings of work.

“We were trying to get a pitch we could handle and luckily it was low,” Moore said. “When he was throwing fastballs up, they were taking off on guys. With the angle and late life the guy had, it was just hard to hit, so we got a ball lower in the zone and were able to get the barrel out and find a hole."

Wicklander Awesome Again

With its ace on the mound, that was plenty of scoring for Arkansas. Although he wasn’t quite as efficient as his last couple of starts, Patrick Wicklander still turned in 5 2/3 scoreless innings Friday.

The left-hander worked around five hits - including four leadoff singles - and had a career-high nine strikeouts, surpassing his previous high of eight against Auburn earlier this season.

His 96th pitch of the night was hit by Connor Tate for a two-out double in the sixth, which led Van Horn to make a pitching change. Tate moved to third on a wild pitch, but Caden Monke stranded him by striking out Corey Collins to preserve Wicklander’s scoreless outing.

“I thought Patrick Wicklander came out and did a really good job,” Van Horn said. “I think he would probably say he didn’t have the command that he’s had but he was still really good, hard to hit.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ob2dzLXdpbi1zZXJpZXMtb3BlbmVyLWluLXNodXRvdXQtZmFz aGlvbi1hZ2FpbiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RmhvZ3Mtd2luLXNlcmllcy1vcGVuZXItaW4tc2h1dG91dC1mYXNoaW9uLWFn YWluJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK