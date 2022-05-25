Hogs without Van Horn in 1st game at SEC Tourney

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn will not coach the Razorbacks for Wednesday's SEC Tournament game against Alabama.

The UA released a statement this afternoon stating Van Horn is not feeling well, but is okay.

"University of Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn will not be with the team for today’s scheduled game in the SEC Tournament. He is not feeling well, but is resting comfortably."

In Van Horn's absence, Matt Hobbs will stick with his duties of coaching pitchers and Nate Thompson will continue to coach hitters, per a UA spokesperson. There was no announcement about an interim head coach.

The Hogs and Crimson Tide are set to begin play at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Hoover Met. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.