Hollingsworth still recruiting for Hogs + highlights

GREENLAND — Arkansas 2022 defensive end commit JJ Hollingsworth’s Greenland Pirates picked up their first conference win of the season Friday on the shoulders of a stout defensive performance.

A comfortable 36-6 margin of victory was nearly slashed as Mansfield left it all out on the field for its last drive. Despite leaving the game late in the fourth quarter, Hollingsworth seemingly subbed himself in the game to stuff a last-ditch attempt to score from the goal-line.

“They called a timeout with seven seconds left in the game to score,” Hollingsworth said. “I knew the guys needed a little motivation too, so I went out there to hype them up and they got the tackle for loss. I’m not really the type of player that likes coming out of the game anyways.”

Hollingsworth had himself a solid game, racking up nine total tackles including four for a loss. He also played a huge role in two turnovers for the Pirates’ defense.