 HawgBeat - Hollingsworth still recruiting for Hogs + highlights
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 07:49:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Hollingsworth still recruiting for Hogs + highlights

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

GREENLAND — Arkansas 2022 defensive end commit JJ Hollingsworth’s Greenland Pirates picked up their first conference win of the season Friday on the shoulders of a stout defensive performance.

A comfortable 36-6 margin of victory was nearly slashed as Mansfield left it all out on the field for its last drive. Despite leaving the game late in the fourth quarter, Hollingsworth seemingly subbed himself in the game to stuff a last-ditch attempt to score from the goal-line.

“They called a timeout with seven seconds left in the game to score,” Hollingsworth said. “I knew the guys needed a little motivation too, so I went out there to hype them up and they got the tackle for loss. I’m not really the type of player that likes coming out of the game anyways.”

Hollingsworth had himself a solid game, racking up nine total tackles including four for a loss. He also played a huge role in two turnovers for the Pirates’ defense.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}