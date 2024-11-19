Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 19, 2024
Hoop Hogs analytics update - 11/19
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently 3-1 on the young season after a 91-72 win over Pacific on Monday night.

Despite winning the game, Arkansas dropped two spots from 31st to 33rd in the KenPom rating system. Pacific is ranked No. 261 in KenPom's system.

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero once again earned team MVP from KenPom, the second time this season for the Pittsburgh native. He had an offensive rating of 160 (points produced divided by possessions used) and led the Hogs in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also added six rebounds, two assists and four steals in the game.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In