Hoop Hogs analytics update - 11/19

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently 3-1 on the young season after a 91-72 win over Pacific on Monday night.

Despite winning the game, Arkansas dropped two spots from 31st to 33rd in the KenPom rating system. Pacific is ranked No. 261 in KenPom's system.

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero once again earned team MVP from KenPom, the second time this season for the Pittsburgh native. He had an offensive rating of 160 (points produced divided by possessions used) and led the Hogs in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also added six rebounds, two assists and four steals in the game.