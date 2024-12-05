Hoop Hogs analytics update - 12/5

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) fell out of the AP Top 25 last week, but got back in the win column after a gritty 76-73 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

In last week's analytics update, Arkansas had jumped in the KenPom rankings to No. 38, but have fallen back down to No. 43 as of Thursday. The Razorbacks' offensive efficiency ranks No. 74 while their defensive efficiency is at No. 20.

Also new this week is the introduction of the NET rankings. This ranking evaluates game results, strength of schedule, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

The NET ranking breaks wins and losses into four quadrants, and is based on game location and the opponents NET rankings.

— Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

— Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

— Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

— Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The NCAA website says the number of Quad 1 wins and Quad 3 and 4 losses will be "incredibly important" for NCAA Tournament selection and seeding.

Arkansas debuted in the NET rankings at No. 51 on Dec. 2, and have since dropped two spots to No. 53. That spot puts them towards the bottom of the Southeastern Conference at No. 13 in the league.