FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas is a heavy favorite in its SEC opener against Texas A&M on Saturday.

After opening at 14 points in Las Vegas, the spread has gone up to 14.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.

That kind of line is common in football - albeit not for Arkansas the last few seasons - but it is huge in college basketball, especially for a conference game.

According to OddsShark's database, it will be just the 14th time the Razorbacks have been essentially two-touchdown favorites over an SEC opponent and the first in nearly three years. Not surprisingly, all of them have been at Bud Walton Arena.

In the first 13 such matchups, Arkansas is 12-1 with the lone loss coming at the hands of Auburn on Feb. 17, 2016. The Tigers won that game 90-86 despite being 16.5-point underdogs.

Here is a look at each of those games...