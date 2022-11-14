The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.

Arkansas' move up came after a pair of non-conference wins last week. The Razorbacks defeated North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday and downed Fordham 74-48 on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks were one of six SEC schools ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.

The Hogs were listed at No. 8 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday: