Hoop Hogs move up in AP Top 25
The Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9 in the first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll.
Arkansas' move up came after a pair of non-conference wins last week. The Razorbacks defeated North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday and downed Fordham 74-48 on Friday at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks were one of six SEC schools ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
The Hogs were listed at No. 8 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index and No. 11 in the ESPN Power Rankings. Joe Lunardi has the Razorbacks as a 3-seed in his latest NCAA Bracketology.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
5. Baylor
6. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Arkansas
10. Creighton
11.Texas
12. Indiana
13. Auburn
14. Arizona
15. TCU
16. Virginia
17. San Diego State
18. Alabama
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Dayton
22. Tennessee
23. Texas Tech
24. Texas A&M
25. UConn