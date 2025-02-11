Hoop Hogs need energy from Aidoo, Brazile against LSU

“I think those guys can give us second and third opportunities by going to the offensive glass,” Martin said Tuesday. “Obviously continue to be rim protectors. I think we’re one of the better rim-protecting teams in the league. And when the opportunity presents itself, being able to get the ball inside and take advantage of some low-post play.”

Now, the Razorbacks will host the Tigers at Bud Walton Arena, and assistant coach Chuck Martin said two Hogs — big men Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile — can help fix that issue.

Rebounding has been (and continues to be) an issue for the Hogs in Southeastern Conference play, and the Tigers won the battle on the boards against Arkansas, 39-37, with 12 rebounds on the offensive end.

When the Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) first faced the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) on Jan. 14, there was a discrepancy between the teams on the glass.

Aidoo was strong on the boards against LSU, as he finished with 10 boards, but his rebounding numbers have diminished since then. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound senior has totaled just six rebounds in Arkansas' last five games and he hasn't played more than 10 minutes in the last four games.

Part of that is due to the emergence of center Zvonimir Ivisic, and another reason is that Aidoo hasn't fully recovered from a foot surgery he had over the offseason. Regardless, the Hogs need Aidoo to be at his best if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament.

Brazile only played 10 minutes against LSU the first time around and he had just two rebounds, but he had six against Alabama last Saturday.

“I think those guys, if they continue to go to the offensive glass, which is really something that they control,” Martin said. “That’s all effort, energy and desire. There’s an old adage in college basketball: Every shot that’s taken, it’s a pass for a big man off the rim. Go rebound the ball. Go get offensive rebounds and give us second and third opportunities.“

Along with better rebounding, Arkansas needs to keep LSU off of the free throw line. The Tigers shot 28 free throws and hit 26 of them in the earlier-season matchup. That proved to be the deciding factor in their 78-74 win over the Hogs.

“We’ve got to defend without fouling,” Martin said. “As I mentioned earlier, we fouled quite a bit in the first meeting in Baton Rouge and to their credit they made free throws. And like any other night, we can’t allow teams to get second and third opportunities. We’ve got to defend without fouling, rebound the ball and then get back in transition and force them to play in the half court.”

Arkansas will tip off against LSU at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Fayetteville. The game will air on ESPN2.